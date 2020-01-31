What's coming to Netflix in February: 'Horse Girl,' 'P.S. I Still Love You,' and 'Purple Rain'

Netflix will welcome a series of classic films to the lineup for the month of February, along with long-awaited originals, including the sequel to the hit "To All The Boys."

For the young adult fiction fan ... well, you're about to flip with the debut of "All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You." The film starring Noah Centineo and Lana Candor will hit the platform on Feb. 12 just in time for Valentine's — and Galentine's — Day.

For more just-in-time Valentine's specials, the makers of "Married at First Sight" on Lifetime are bringing "Love is Blind" to the platform on Feb. 13. This reality show pairs contestants with potential matches — neither get to see what the other looks like the entire time they get to know one another.

On a darker note, "Horse Girl," the mental health drama starring GLOW's Allison Brie, will hit the platform on Feb. 7. The film will also co-star Debby Ryan and Molly Shannon. If you'd like to dive deep into the opioid crisis, "The Pharmacist" is a docuseries that follows a small town pharmacist who ends up exposing the troubling opioid epidemic. The series premieres on Feb. 5.

But if you're all about older films, Netflix has done you quite a solid this month. Prince's rock musical drama, "Purple Rain," will grace us with its presence on Feb. 1. Other '80s classics, including "Police Academy" — and its six sequels — and the third installation of the "Back to the Future" trilogy will hit the platform on Feb. 1. Though, if you were hoping to binge the entirety of the "Back to the Future" trilogy (because who doesn't?) you're out of luck.

Here's a list of everything coming to the streaming platform in February.

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Chronically Metropolitan

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Hancock

Justice

Love Jacked

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun: Season 1

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Staring with Parasyte-the maxim: Season 1

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Will T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1

Feb. 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

My Holo Love: Season 1

Locke & Key: Season 1

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul

Feb. 11

Camino a Roma

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama

Good Times

Polaroid

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest: Your Story

Love Is Blind: Season 1

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cable Girls: Season 5 part 1

Isi & Ossi

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1

Feb. 19

The Chef Show: Vol. 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied: Season 1

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7: Season 1

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Followers: Season 1

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Feb. 28

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

La Trinchera Infinita

Queen Sono: Season 1

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

