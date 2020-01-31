What's coming to Netflix in February: 'Horse Girl,' 'P.S. I Still Love You,' and 'Purple Rain'

January 31, 2020
Netflix will welcome a series of classic films to the lineup for the month of February, along with long-awaited originals, including the sequel to the hit "To All The Boys."
For the young adult fiction fan ... well, you're about to flip with the debut of "All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You." The film starring Noah Centineo and Lana Candor will hit the platform on Feb. 12 just in time for Valentine's — and Galentine's — Day.
For more just-in-time Valentine's specials, the makers of "Married at First Sight" on Lifetime are bringing "Love is Blind" to the platform on Feb. 13. This reality show pairs contestants with potential matches — neither get to see what the other looks like the entire time they get to know one another.
On a darker note, "Horse Girl," the mental health drama starring GLOW's Allison Brie, will hit the platform on Feb. 7. The film will also co-star Debby Ryan and Molly Shannon. If you'd like to dive deep into the opioid crisis, "The Pharmacist" is a docuseries that follows a small town pharmacist who ends up exposing the troubling opioid epidemic. The series premieres on Feb. 5.
But if you're all about older films, Netflix has done you quite a solid this month. Prince's rock musical drama, "Purple Rain," will grace us with its presence on Feb. 1. Other '80s classics, including "Police Academy" — and its six sequels — and the third installation of the "Back to the Future" trilogy will hit the platform on Feb. 1. Though, if you were hoping to binge the entirety of the "Back to the Future" trilogy (because who doesn't?) you're out of luck.
Here's a list of everything coming to the streaming platform in February.
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Chronically Metropolitan
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Hancock
Justice
Love Jacked
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun: Season 1
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Staring with Parasyte-the maxim: Season 1
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Sordo
Team Kaylie
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Will T. Ribbs Story
Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
My Holo Love: Season 1
Locke & Key: Season 1
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Who Killed Malcolm X?
The Coldest Game
Better Call Saul
Camino a Roma
Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama
Good Times
Polaroid
Q Ball
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Dragon Quest: Your Story
Love Is Blind: Season 1
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Cable Girls: Season 5 part 1
Isi & Ossi
Starship Troopers
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1
The Chef Show: Vol. 3
Spectros
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied: Season 1
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7: Season 1
System Crasher
Girl On The Third Floor
Full Count
Every Time I Die
I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1
Altered Carbon: Season 2
Followers: Season 1
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution
The Angry Birds Movie 2
All the Bright Places
Babylon Berlin
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
La Trinchera Infinita
Queen Sono: Season 1
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1
Unstoppable
Jerry Maguire
