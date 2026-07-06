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July 06, 2026

Stroll After Hours brings food trucks, live music and outdoor movies to Manayunk

The free Thursday night event returns July 16, 23 and 30 with family activities, local shopping and specials from Main Street businesses.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Summer Things To Do
Manayunk Stroll After Hours Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Stroll After Hours continues in Manayunk on July 16, 23 and 30 with food trucks, live music, local vendors, outdoor movies and family-friendly activities from 6-10 p.m.

Manayunk's Stroll After Hours continues July 16, 23 and 30 with food trucks, live music, local vendors and outdoor movies. The free event runs from 6-10 p.m. each Thursday along Main Street and nearby public spaces.

Attendees can grab dinner from a rotating lineup of food trucks before browsing handmade jewelry, artwork, ceramics, vintage clothing and other goods from local artists and small businesses. Food options include Filipino barbecue, Cajun specialties, dumplings, cheesesteaks, soul food and desserts.

Live music and DJs will perform throughout the evening, and families can enjoy a kids zone, interactive art activities, caricature drawings and other pop-ups. An outdoor movie will also be shown at dusk each week.

Main Street businesses will join the festivities with sidewalk sales, drink specials, live music and other promotions.

Stroll After Hours

July 16, 23 and 30
Main Street Manayunk
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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