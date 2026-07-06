Stroll After Hours brings food trucks, live music and outdoor movies to Manayunk

Manayunk's Stroll After Hours continues July 16, 23 and 30 with food trucks, live music, local vendors and outdoor movies. The free event runs from 6-10 p.m. each Thursday along Main Street and nearby public spaces.

Attendees can grab dinner from a rotating lineup of food trucks before browsing handmade jewelry, artwork, ceramics, vintage clothing and other goods from local artists and small businesses. Food options include Filipino barbecue, Cajun specialties, dumplings, cheesesteaks, soul food and desserts.

Live music and DJs will perform throughout the evening, and families can enjoy a kids zone, interactive art activities, caricature drawings and other pop-ups. An outdoor movie will also be shown at dusk each week.

Main Street businesses will join the festivities with sidewalk sales, drink specials, live music and other promotions.

July 16, 23 and 30

Main Street Manayunk

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Free to attend

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