Summer Event Series cancelled by city councilmember amid increase in gun violence

Philadelphians will no longer be able to break out in their favorite line dances or reminisce to their favorite music hits this summer, according to City Councilmember Cindy Bass.

Bass, who represents the city's 8th district, announced in a tweet on Wednesday that she was cancelling the remainder of her annual Summer Event Series due to safety issues caused by the overwhelming threat of gun violence. The series began in June and was supposed to run through Aug. 31.

In the tweet, Bass said that safety is her number one priority and her office is working on replacing the series with more appropriate community events that can provide safer spaces.

Since the beginning of the series, Bass and her office have hosted line dancing at Waterview Recreation Center every Monday, and Oldies in the Park on Tuesday evenings at Jerome Brown Playground.

This week, the event series was supposed to begin a recurring Jazz Funk & Soul event every Tuesday at Morris Estate Recreation Center.

Courtesy/Office of Councilmember Cindy Bass Community Summer Events Series was canceled by Councilmember Cindy Bass because of the safety of residents.

Bass said that she is committed to continuing to work with her City Council colleagues, the Philadelphia Police Department, anti-violence organizations, and other elected officials to address the gun violence plaguing the city.

There have been 290 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, and more than 1,230 people have been shot. On Wednesday night, quadruple shootings left eight people injured, including a two-year-old.

Bass also said that she is working on a new initiative that analyzes how to address the issue of someone in your house being involved in perpetrating gun violence, called "What to do if the shooter lives with you?"

The councilmember is not the only one canceling events this summer. On July 8, the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative canceled a block party in Cobbs Creek after several incidents in the neighborhood.