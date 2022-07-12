Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand opens store at King of Prussia Mall

Local shoppers can now browse singer, fashion designer and makeup mogul extraordinaire Rihanna's lingerie line in-person at the Savage X Fenty store that recently opened at King of Prussia Mall.

The shop officially opened on March 26, becoming one of just five brick-and-mortar locations in the world. The only other Savage X Fenty stores are in Las Vegas, NV; Houston, TX; Culver City, CA and Arlington, VA.

The Savage X Fenty lingerie line was founded by Rihanna in May 2018. The superstar also founded a beauty company, Fenty Beauty, in September 2017.

Savage X Fenty offers lingerie, underwear and sleepwear for people of all genders, in highly inclusive sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.

"We want to make people look good and feel good," Rihanna said, according to the brand's website. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."

The name of the company is a nod to the notion that Rihanna wanted to create a brand to promote confidence, fearlessness and inclusivity.

"Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character and style for you – not for someone else," Rihanna said.



The second part of the name, "Fenty," pays homage to the star's real name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

According to Forbes, the lingerie brand raised $125 million in Series C funding after opening its first retail location in Las Vegas in January 2022.

The funding has supported the company's expansion into brick-and-mortar locations, with five more planned by the end of 2022.

One of the upcoming stores will be in Newark, Delaware, although the exact location and opening date have not yet been announced, according to U.S. News. It's believed that the Delaware location will be in the Christiana Mall.

Other upcoming locations include Chicago, IL; Long Island, NY; Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI and St. Louis, MO.

According to Simon, the company that owns King of Prussia Mall, the Savage X Fenty store includes five interactive, Instagrammable rooms. Courtesy of/Simon Property Group Courtesy of/Simon Property Group

Savage X Fenty is one of six new stores that have opened their doors this year at King of Prussia Mall. The other five include Papaya, Arabian Oud, Octane, Akira and Belong Gaming. Later this year, stores and dining options Allbirds, Everlane, Pressed, Kong Dog and Stir Fry 88 are also joining the mall.



The Savage X Fenty King of Prussia location is open seven days a week, with the following hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.