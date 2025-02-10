Anne Hathaway and other celebrities cheered on the Eagles at the Super Bowl in New Orleans

February 10, 2025
The Eagles' regular crew of celebrity fans assembled in New Orleans to cheer the Birds onto their second Super Bowl victory Sunday, but one star in the stands took viewers by surprise.
The Fox cameras caught Anne Hathaway screaming in the crowd, a green sweater draped over her shoulders. Though the actress is not widely known for her Eagles affinity, her family has a long history with the team. Her maternal grandfather was Joe McCauley, the WIP host known as the "Morning Mayor" during his 26 years on the air. He raised his four kids, including Hathaway's mother, Kate McCauley, in Philadelphia.
Anne Hathaway #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/w8d2kpR5Uy— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 10, 2025
Downingtown native Miles Teller also shared photos from his seat and the field after the win, while the team's recently adopted son, Staten Island's own Pete Davidson, posed with the Eagles cheerleaders.
February 10, 2025
Pete Davidson posing with all the cheerleaders with Chappell Roan blasting at the Super Bowl is such a vibe pic.twitter.com/cOshdCZSUO— Miktavish (@Miktavish) February 9, 2025
Bradley Cooper, however, took on the biggest role in the production. The Montgomery County native, a reliable presence at Eagles games, called the team onto the field with the help of a young fan living with systemic juvenile arthritis. Cooper surprised 8-year-old Declan LeBaron and his family with tickets to the game on the "Today" show last week.
Bradley Cooper & Declan get us on the field 💚 pic.twitter.com/PjkMXfrW76— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 9, 2025
