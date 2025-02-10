More Culture:

February 10, 2025

Anne Hathaway and other celebrities cheered on the Eagles at the Super Bowl in New Orleans

The actress, whose grandfather was a WIP host, was in good company with Bradley Cooper, Rob McElhenney, Quinta Brunson and Miles Teller.

By Kristin Hunt
A surprise cutaway during Super Bowl LIX showed Anne Hathaway cheering on the Eagles. Her mother, the daughter of WIP host Joe McCauley, grew up in Philadelphia.

The Eagles' regular crew of celebrity fans assembled in New Orleans to cheer the Birds onto their second Super Bowl victory Sunday, but one star in the stands took viewers by surprise.

MORE: Biopic about groundbreaking CHOP physician Audrey Evans to hit theaters in March

The Fox cameras caught Anne Hathaway screaming in the crowd, a green sweater draped over her shoulders. Though the actress is not widely known for her Eagles affinity, her family has a long history with the team. Her maternal grandfather was Joe McCauley, the WIP host known as the "Morning Mayor" during his 26 years on the air. He raised his four kids, including Hathaway's mother, Kate McCauley, in Philadelphia. 

Other famous fans at the Superdome included "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson, who brought her co-star Tyler James Williams to the game. The pair reunited with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-creator and star Rob McElhenney and his wife and castmate Kaitlin Olson, one month after their sitcoms' much-hyped crossover episode. (Part 2 is coming this summer.)

Downingtown native Miles Teller also shared photos from his seat and the field after the win, while the team's recently adopted son, Staten Island's own Pete Davidson, posed with the Eagles cheerleaders.


Bradley Cooper, however, took on the biggest role in the production. The Montgomery County native, a reliable presence at Eagles games, called the team onto the field with the help of a young fan living with systemic juvenile arthritis. Cooper surprised 8-year-old Declan LeBaron and his family with tickets to the game on the "Today" show last week.


