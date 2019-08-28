T-shirts honoring Philly as a sanctuary city to be sold at South Philly Barbacoa

Sneakers and streetwear boutique UBIQ has partnered with P's & Q's, a clothing store in South Philly, and Cristina Martinez's famous South Philly Barbacoa to create a collection honoring Philadelphia's status as a sanctuary city.

All proceeds from the four T-shirts and tote bag will be donated to The People's Supper, which Martinez and her husband, Ben Miller, are working with to advocate for immigration reform.

"What we're doing is using the cultural platform that restaurants have to organize people to come to events," Miller explained in the short video below.

The goal of the gatherings is to get people talking about social justice and policy change.

To purchase items from the collection, you'll have to swing by South Philly Barbacoa, located at 1140 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market. It's the only location the collection will be sold.

Extremely limited quantities of the shirts and tote will become available Friday, Aug. 30, starting at noon. The shirts will be $40 and the tote will cost $20.

Courtesy of/UBIQ Courtesy of/UBIQ The backs of the four T-shirts in the capsule collection being sold at South Philly Barbacoa.



In addition, during Made in America this weekend, UBIQ is teaming up with Puma Hoops to raise money for Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to reduce the number of people serving unjust parole and probation sentences.

With a $20 donation, festival-goers can customize a Puma basketball jersey with graphics. The booth will include seven heat press stations for guests.

