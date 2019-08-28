More Culture:

August 28, 2019

T-shirts honoring Philly as a sanctuary city to be sold at South Philly Barbacoa

UBIQ, P's & Q's and the restaurant collaborated on the collection

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fashion Collections Clothing
Sanctuary City Collection with UBIQ and South Philly Barbacoa Courtesy of/UBIQ

UBIQ partnered with Ps and Qs and South Philly Barbacoa to create a collection of four T-shirts and a tote bag to honor Philadelphia's status as a Sanctuary City.

Sneakers and streetwear boutique UBIQ has partnered with P's & Q's, a clothing store in South Philly, and Cristina Martinez's famous South Philly Barbacoa to create a collection honoring Philadelphia's status as a sanctuary city.

All proceeds from the four T-shirts and tote bag will be donated to The People's Supper, which Martinez and her husband, Ben Miller, are working with to advocate for immigration reform.

RELATED: You can help Philabundance by drinking gin this September

"What we're doing is using the cultural platform that restaurants have to organize people to come to events," Miller explained in the short video below. 

The goal of the gatherings is to get people talking about social justice and policy change.

To purchase items from the collection, you'll have to swing by South Philly Barbacoa, located at 1140 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market. It's the only location the collection will be sold.

Extremely limited quantities of the shirts and tote will become available Friday, Aug. 30, starting at noon. The shirts will be $40 and the tote will cost $20.

T-shirts honoring Philly as sanctuary city being sold at South Philly BarbacoaCourtesy of/UBIQ

The backs of the four T-shirts in the capsule collection being sold at South Philly Barbacoa.

 

In addition, during Made in America this weekend, UBIQ is teaming up with Puma Hoops to raise money for Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to reduce the number of people serving unjust parole and probation sentences.

With a $20 donation, festival-goers can customize a Puma basketball jersey with graphics. The booth will include seven heat press stations for guests.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fashion Collections Clothing Philadelphia South Philly Barbacoa

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

After being cut himself, Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows how tough this week can be
Doug Pederson - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Weather

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter
Philly snow farmers almanac

Opioids

Penn, Yale researchers looking at opioid use disorder under a different light
penn yale opioid use center

Fantasy football

Five fantasy football questions about the Eagles
Carson Wentz 2 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Television

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright
Mary J Blige main

Food & Drink

You can help Philabundance by drinking gin this September
The Revivalist Gin from Chester County, Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved