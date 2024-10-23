More Culture:

October 23, 2024

Take a peek inside the new Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb in Atlantic County

The 'Swift Suite at Evermore Estate' in Absecon has four bedrooms, each decorated as a tribute to a different album.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
taylor swift airbnb absecon Provided Image/Bellace Photography

A new Airbnb in Absecon, 'Swift Suite at Evermore Estate,' features decor inspired by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is known for painting vivid imagery with her lyrics, and a new rental property in South Jersey is giving fans the chance to step inside the magical world of her vast discography.

The "Swift Suite at Evermore Estate" is located at 111 N. Shore Road in Absecon, which borders Atlantic City  in Atlantic County. The rental, which can accommodate up to eight guests, has four bedrooms — each decorated to pay homage to one of Swift's albums — and three bathrooms. The Swift Suite, which can also be used for private events, opened this week for online booking.

MORE: Universal exhibit on the science behind theme park design coming to Franklin Institute in 2026

The bedroom themes include "Fearless," "1989," "Lover" and "folklore," and the rooms are decorated with colors, lyrics and objects reminiscent of each album's "Era." The aesthetics of the living room — which has a karaoke machine — kitchen, dining room and bathrooms also feature "Easter eggs" that Swifties would appreciate. The property has a pool, basketball court, grill pavilion and pool house with "Black Dog" themed wet bar.

Kyle and Ashley Tress — self-proclaimed Swifties whose wedding in September featured decor inspired by Swift's "folklore" album — purchased the Absecon house in April. It came with what Kyle described as a large "in-law suite with essentially separate home setups." He and Ashley determined they didn't need the extra space, and partnered with Krista Baum, of KB Luxury Home Hosting, to convert that part of the house into an Airbnb.

The couple was looking for a way to differentiate their Airbnb from other rentals near the shore. Their first meeting with Baum was on April 19, the release date for Swift's latest album "The Tortured Poets Department," and the trio realized they all had been up late the night before waiting for Swift to drop the new tracks at midnight. Thus, the idea for the Swift Suite was born.

"We knew with the Airbnb being located in Absecon we needed a way to attract guests and stand out from other Airbnbs in Atlantic City and neighboring beach towns," Kyle said in a release. "After our first meeting with our Airbnb host, she proposed the idea of a Taylor Swift-inspired theme based on our mutual interests and we all decided to run with it."

To celebrate the rental's launch, the hosts are offering a "Swift Suite Welcome Gift" with locally curated merchandise to the first five guests to book their stay through Airbnb. An open house will be held at the Swift Suite on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m., allowing the public to tour the property. 

Have a look at the Swift-inspired Airbnb below:

taylor swift airbnb living roomProvided Image/Bellace Photography

The 'Swift Suite at Evermore Estate' Airbnb in Absecon can accommodate up to eight guests.


taylor swift airbnb kitchenProvided Image/Bellace Photography

Swiftie 'Easter eggs' have been placed throughout the property, including cat magnets and an Eras Tour movie popcorn bucket in the kitchen.


taylor swift airbnb loverProvided Image/Bellace Photography

Each of the four bedrooms in the Airbnb is decorated to pay homage to a particular Taylor Swift album. The 'Lover' bedroom has pastel colors, butterflies and hearts in honor of Swift's 2019 album.


taylor swift airbnb fearlessProvided Image/Bellace Photography

The 'Fearless' themed bedroom brings to mind Swift's country roots, with decor inspired by her second studio album.


taylor swift airbnb 1989Provided Image/Bellace Photography

The '1989' themed room pays tribute to the album with light blue tones, cloud designs and Polaroid photos.


taylor swift airbnb folkloreProvided Image/Bellace Photography

The 'folklore' room transports guests into the woodsy dreamland of Swift's 2020 album.


taylor swift airbnb black dogProvided Image/Bellace Photography

The Airbnb's outdoor amenities include the 'Black Dog' bar, inspired by a song on Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'


taylor swift airbnb selfieProvided Image/Bellace Photography

Swiftie-themed photo opportunities are abounding in the 'Swift Suite' Airbnb in Absecon.


Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

