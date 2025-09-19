Taylor Swift announces new film with behind-the-scenes footage of the making of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

September 19, 2025
Taylor Swift announced the release of an 89-minute film that will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the making of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."
"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," available in all AMC theaters from Friday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 5, will premiere the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia." It will also include lyric videos for the album's 12 songs and cut-by-cut explanations of her inspirations.
Swift posted about the release on her social media pages at 12:12 p.m Friday, paying homage to her 12th album.
I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage… pic.twitter.com/4gpA1Or2xT— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 19, 2025
"Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan," her caption reads. "Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged."
All screenings of the film will begin at 3 p.m. Oct. 3, AMC Theaters said in a release. Standard ticket prices for the event will be $12. As of Thursday afternoon, there was a 40-minute wait on the AMC website to purchase tickets. There are 10 AMC locations in the Philadelphia area. To find the closest one, reference the theater's location map listed on its website.
The announcement comes just over a month after the Berks County native announced the Oct. 3 release of her new album on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," which had 1.3 million live viewers, setting a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube.
Two weeks later, Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce via Instagram.