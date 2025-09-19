Taylor Swift announces new film with behind-the-scenes footage of the making of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift announced the release of an 89-minute film that will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the making of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

"The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," available in all AMC theaters from Friday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 5, will premiere the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia." It will also include lyric videos for the album's 12 songs and cut-by-cut explanations of her inspirations.