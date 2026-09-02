In a busy week for Swift-Kelce news, we've learned about their dog, house and wedding

Two months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in Madison Square Garden, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is beginning to share some details about the couple’s wedding and some insights into their newlywed life.

Kelce flaunted his gold wedding band and described the star-studded event as "a night out we’ll never forget" to his co-host and brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the season premiere of their "New Heights" podcast Wednesday.

"Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up," Travis said. "From the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night. It was just so magical.”

After months of speculation, Swift and Kelce, both 36, got married in New York City on July 3. Despite shutting down multiple blocks, amassing large crowds and broadcasting billboards with the message "JUST&T MARRIED," the ceremony has remained largely secretive.

"We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions," Travis said. "We needed it to be a private feel and MSG went above and beyond to give us that."

The wedding attracted Paul McCartney, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Stevie Nicks and dozens of other celebrities including comedian Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.

"I can't say thank you to everyone without a special thank you to the Adam Sandler," Travis said. "He has just been the best f---ing person on this planet. For him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor in the way he did."

Jason, 38, shared how fun the night was for all of the couple's guests — even dropping that he saw Brad Pitt and Conan O’Brien hugging.

"The thing I really liked about this wedding, in particular, and the way you guys structured it was after all that was done, there wasn't the sitdown formal stuff," Jason said. "There wasn't a bunch of the speeches. It was just time to party and have fun and that's what made it so fun for me to be there."

Travis also revealed that he and Swift's new dog is named Wendy. The Samoyed puppy made her social media debut in Travis' new campaign for designer Tommy Hilfiger on Tuesday.

"Little ol’ Wendy's a little over a year old now," he said. "We've … been trying to keep it under wraps."

The A-list couple appear to be putting down roots near the Kelces' hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Travis closed on a $5.35 million lakefront home outside Cleveland in March, the Wall Street Journal reported. Originally built in 1895, the roughly 21,000-square-foot property is situated on 3.5 acres on the edge of Lake Erie.

The eight-bedroom home was renovated to add a game room and home theater and convert the gatehouse into a two-bedroom guest cottage.

Swift, a Berks County native, has mostly kept mum about her private life in recent months. She has appeared for public events like her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, promotion for her single "I Knew It, I Knew You" and a Q&A with the Grammy Museum.