More Culture:

October 03, 2018

'The Funeral III' exhibit challenges mental health stigmas

'This is...an opportunity for all of us to not only share our deepest fears, but put them to rest in a safe space'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
The Arts Exhibits
'The Funeral III' is challenging mental health stigmas Only Elite Matters/for PhillyVoice

Only Elite Matters will be hosting their third annual event, "The Funeral III," which seeks to challenge fears surrounding mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Only Elite Matters is hosting an art exhibition titled, “The Funeral III,” on Oct. 13. The exhibition seeks to question the issues surrounding mental health and open a discussion on these issues. It will challenge the fear of mental health and will do so through live music, spoken word poetry, art and an onsite installation. 

RELATED STORIES: Oscar contenders, Kevin Hart movie to show at Philadelphia Film Festival | How a Temple student's near-death experience inspired a bicycle helmet that looks like a baseball cap | City invites LGBTQ couples to wed, renew vows at LOVE Park on Coming Out Day

Co-founder Dylan Rhudd mentioned in a press release, “This is not just an event, but an exploration, a therapeutic session, a conversation, a release, and most importantly, an opportunity for all of us to not only share our deepest fears, but put them to rest in a safe space.”

This is the third year for “The Funeral.” The group posted a video describing the event to their Instagram account through a number of voices that represent the meaning of the show.

“Well, when you think about funeral, you think of death, right? You think about the ending of one thing and maybe the beginning of another.”

“Maybe you’re letting go of your ego or letting go of certain fears and things that have been holding you back.”

“It’s almost like a metaphor of a literal funeral, in which everybody comes together and acknowledges issues within themselves and within the community.”



Only Elite Matters is a small company started by four Temple students, Joshua Ortiz, Amaria Estes, Sam Colon, and Rhudd, all of whom possessed a desire to connect with creatives throughout the city. The group labels themselves as a "lifestyle brand focused on visual media, social media, high quality events and engagement marketing.” They host meet-ups for creatives called PhillyCreate, which meets periodically throughout the year. Their last meet-up just passed on Sept. 29.

The next event will be held on Oct. 13 at 2213 N. Broad St. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more The Arts Exhibits Philadelphia Mental Health Suicide Health Meetings Funerals Spoken word Live Music

Just In

Must Read

Gritty

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter

Eagles

What they're saying: Maybe the Eagles just aren't that good this year
100218_Nelson-Agholor_usat

Food & Drink

Food and drink vendors for Cherry Street Pier revealed
Cherry Street Pier

Family-Friendly

12 nearby corn mazes you should check out this fall
corn maze

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's three-point shot emerges in Sixers' win over Orlando Magic
100118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Business

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again
moviepass card facebook

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Jamaica Resort

$1139 & up -- Jamaica Weeklong Vacation With Flights

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.