'The Funeral III' exhibit challenges mental health stigmas

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Only Elite Matters is hosting an art exhibition titled, “The Funeral III,” on Oct. 13. The exhibition seeks to question the issues surrounding mental health and open a discussion on these issues. It will challenge the fear of mental health and will do so through live music, spoken word poetry, art and an onsite installation.

Co-founder Dylan Rhudd mentioned in a press release, “This is not just an event, but an exploration, a therapeutic session, a conversation, a release, and most importantly, an opportunity for all of us to not only share our deepest fears, but put them to rest in a safe space.”

This is the third year for “The Funeral.” The group posted a video describing the event to their Instagram account through a number of voices that represent the meaning of the show.

“Well, when you think about funeral, you think of death, right? You think about the ending of one thing and maybe the beginning of another.”

“Maybe you’re letting go of your ego or letting go of certain fears and things that have been holding you back.”

“It’s almost like a metaphor of a literal funeral, in which everybody comes together and acknowledges issues within themselves and within the community.”









Only Elite Matters is a small company started by four Temple students, Joshua Ortiz, Amaria Estes, Sam Colon, and Rhudd, all of whom possessed a desire to connect with creatives throughout the city. The group labels themselves as a "lifestyle brand focused on visual media, social media, high quality events and engagement marketing.” They host meet-ups for creatives called PhillyCreate, which meets periodically throughout the year. Their last meet-up just passed on Sept. 29.

The next event will be held on Oct. 13 at 2213 N. Broad St. from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

