Philadelphia Polo Classic and an Indian festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

This Saturday, Sept. 23 marks the official start of the fall season. And while you could spend your first fall weekend drinking pumpkin spice lattes or getting lost in a corn maze outside city limits, you could also check out one of many autumnal activities in Philly.

Street fests are still going strong, between a brat-forward celebration in South Philly, a Feastivale in Fishtown and a traditional Indian chariot festival at Eakins Oval. Wiggins Park in Camden will host WXPN's three-day music fest, while Roxborough Pocket Park welcomes nearly two dozen local brewers for a fall beer bash. Finally, the Philadelphia Polo Classic is back for its second year, promising plenty of equestrian action.

If you still need something to do, don't forget about the blood drives in the city this weekend — every drop helps the American Red Cross's national blood shortage.

On Saturday, polo players will mount their horses for a full day of competition. The Philadelphia Polo Classic, which launched last year to sold-out success, features two matches with champion athletes and a traditional halftime divot stomp, in which spectators take the field and "stomp" in marks left by the horses' hooves. The full event benefits Work to Ride, a nonprofit that teaches polo to underprivileged Philly kids. General admission tickets are still available for $35, and make sure to dress sharp — there will be a hat contest.

Now in its 10th year, the Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns on Saturday for an urban carnival along Frankford Avenue. A hub at Thompson Street and Frankford promises all of your favorite fair games — including whack-a-mole, ring toss and a dunk tank — and a booth full of prizes. Lots of local food, drink and retail vendors will line the streets between 12-8 p.m., as bands rotate between three different stages.

Across town in Newbold, the pork links will flow at the South Philly Sausage Fest. The Saturday afternoon meat-and-greet will also feature local breweries, craft artists and bands including the talented teens at the Paul Green Rock Academy. You can even bring your dog, as long as Rufus is on a leash.

The XPoNential Music Festival marks its 30th year at Wiggins Park this weekend. Two dozen bands and solo acts will play the stage between Friday and Sunday, including headliners Old Crow Medicine Show and Tegan and Sara. Single-day and three-day passes are still available, starting at $75.

The first day of autumn means fall beer fests can officially begin, and Taps Under the Towers is a great place to start. The Saturday event will take place between 1-5 p.m. at Roxborough Pocket Park, where 23 local breweries will pour unlimited samples. Also on-site: a whole roast pig from Green Meadow Farm. A portion of the $60 ticket sales will benefit Friends of the Wissahickon, which helps conserve Wissahickon Valley Park.

Center City will host a version of the traditional Ratha Yatra, a chariot festival that's been celebrated in India for centuries. The procession begins at noon at 16th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where marchers will pull a decorated cart down the street. The parade concludes at Eakins Oval, where free vegetarian food, yoga and a bazaar awaits.

