More Events:

September 20, 2023

Philadelphia Polo Classic and an Indian festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

Other options include carnival games in Fishtown and WXPN's long-running concert series in Camden

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide polo classic @work.ride/Facebook

The Philadelphia Polo Classic benefits Work to Ride, a nonprofit that teaches polo to underprivileged kids in the city. Last year's tournament sold out.

This Saturday, Sept. 23 marks the official start of the fall season. And while you could spend your first fall weekend drinking pumpkin spice lattes or getting lost in a corn maze outside city limits, you could also check out one of many autumnal activities in Philly.

Street fests are still going strong, between a brat-forward celebration in South Philly, a Feastivale in Fishtown and a traditional Indian chariot festival at Eakins Oval. Wiggins Park in Camden will host WXPN's three-day music fest, while Roxborough Pocket Park welcomes nearly two dozen local brewers for a fall beer bash. Finally, the Philadelphia Polo Classic is back for its second year, promising plenty of equestrian action.

If you still need something to do, don't forget about the blood drives in the city this weekend — every drop helps the American Red Cross's national blood shortage.

Watch polo games in Fairmount Park

On Saturday, polo players will mount their horses for a full day of competition. The Philadelphia Polo Classic, which launched last year to sold-out success, features two matches with champion athletes and a traditional halftime divot stomp, in which spectators take the field and "stomp" in marks left by the horses' hooves. The full event benefits Work to Ride, a nonprofit that teaches polo to underprivileged Philly kids. General admission tickets are still available for $35, and make sure to dress sharp — there will be a hat contest.

Join Fishtown's biggest street festival

Now in its 10th year, the Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns on Saturday for an urban carnival along Frankford Avenue. A hub at Thompson Street and Frankford promises all of your favorite fair games — including whack-a-mole, ring toss and a dunk tank — and a booth full of prizes. Lots of local food, drink and retail vendors will line the streets between 12-8 p.m., as bands rotate between three different stages. 

Eat a bunch of sausage

Across town in Newbold, the pork links will flow at the South Philly Sausage Fest. The Saturday afternoon meat-and-greet will also feature local breweries, craft artists and bands including the talented teens at the Paul Green Rock Academy. You can even bring your dog, as long as Rufus is on a leash.

Catch WXPN's music festival in Camden

The XPoNential Music Festival marks its 30th year at Wiggins Park this weekend. Two dozen bands and solo acts will play the stage between Friday and Sunday, including headliners Old Crow Medicine Show and Tegan and Sara. Single-day and three-day passes are still available, starting at $75.

Sample beers from more than 20 local breweries

The first day of autumn means fall beer fests can officially begin, and Taps Under the Towers is a great place to start. The Saturday event will take place between 1-5 p.m. at Roxborough Pocket Park, where 23 local breweries will pour unlimited samples. Also on-site: a whole roast pig from Green Meadow Farm. A portion of the $60 ticket sales will benefit Friends of the Wissahickon, which helps conserve Wissahickon Valley Park.

Shop an Indian bazaar at Krishna Fest

Center City will host a version of the traditional Ratha Yatra, a chariot festival that's been celebrated in India for centuries. The procession begins at noon at 16th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where marchers will pull a decorated cart down the street. The parade concludes at Eakins Oval, where free vegetarian food, yoga and a bazaar awaits.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Sausage Polo Halloween Eastern State Penitentiary Festivals Adventure Aquarium Newbold Fishtown Philadelphia Polo Classic Fairmount Park Camden Xponential Music Festival

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state
Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

JoAnne A. Epps, Temple's acting president, dies after suffering 'sudden episode' during campus event
Joanne Epps Temple

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Food & Drink

3 Philly restaurants make New York Times' 2023 list of best in America
el chingon philadelphia

Flyers

Five thoughts on the Flyers ahead of training camp
Sean-Couturier-Flyers-Devils-12.14.21-NHL.jpg

Adult Health

High blood pressure impacts one-third of adults, but most are not properly treated, WHO says
High Blood Pressure WHO

Family-Friendly

Adventure Aquarium to host monthslong fall festival with aquatic jack-o'-lanterns and sensory activities
adventure aquarium fall festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved