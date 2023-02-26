Boy hospitalized after becoming entangled in rope ladder at Thrillz adventure park in King of Prussia

A child was taken to the hospital on Saturday after sustaining injuries at a newly-opened indoor amusement park in King of Prussia.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. at Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park, which opened earlier this month. An 8-year-old boy was climbing a rope ladder when he got entangled in the rope and began hanging by his neck, Upper Merion police told NBC10.

CPR was performed on the child, who was unconscious when he was freed from the rope.

"Within 10 seconds, our safety monitors formed a response team along with off-duty police officers and a nurse who was also on site," Thrillz owner Lisa Cannon said in a statement. "Our staff followed protocol and communicated via our internal radio system to our CPR and First Aid certified team members."

Surveillance footage showed that the boy had been climbing headfirst down the rope ladder when he became entangled, according to Cannon. The boy later regained consciousness and was able to speak with first responders, police said.

He was taken to Paoli Hospital and appeared to be doing okay as of late Saturday, CBS3 reported.



Investigators ruled the incident an accident. Thrillz remained open Saturday, but the section with the rope ladder the boy had been climbing was closed.

Although the ladder did comply with safety standards, according to Cannon, a softer, tighter rope ladder has been ordered "out of an abundance of caution," and the obstacle will remain closed until it is installed.



Thrillz opened in early February at 555 South Henderson Road, King of Prussia. The 37,000-square-foot indoor venue houses rides, games and virtual reality. The original Thrillz location in Danbury, Connecticut, went viral online for its huge obstacle course reminiscent of the "Wipeout" TV show.