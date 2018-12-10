More Culture:

December 10, 2018

TIME's 2018 Person of the Year shortlist revealed

Donald Trump, Meghan Markle, Separated Families and 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler are included in the group of 10 finalists

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Monday on NBC's "Today" show, TIME revealed the shortlist of candidates for the magazine's 2018 Person of the Year.

The title is given to an individual or group who had the biggest influence on the news (positive or negative) in the past year. TIME has chosen Person of the Year since 1927.

Last year, TIME selected The Silence Breakers, those who spoke out about sexual harassment and assault.

For 2018, Donald Trump, Meghan Markle, Separated Families and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler are included in the group of 10 finalists. Check out everyone on the shortlist below.

The magazine will reveal its 2018 Person of the Year live Tuesday on "Today."

Donald Trump

The 45th President of the United States was TIME's pick in 2016, and he also made last year's shortlist.

Meghan Markle

The American actress married Prince Harry in May, becoming royalty.

Separated Families

More than 2,000 families were separated at the U.S. border this year under a tough Trump Administration policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration. 

Images of frightened, crying children were all over the news, sparking global outrage at the "zero tolerance policy."

Ryan Coogler

Director Ryan Coogler created the extremely successful Marvel film "Black Panther."

The superhero movie, set in fictional Wakanda, had the third-highest grossing U.S. release of all time, and was nominated last week for a Golden Globe.

Christine Blasey Ford

California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford became a symbol for survivors of sexual assault when she gave testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in September.

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel Robert Mueller was a runner up for last year's Person of the Year. 

He took over the investigation of the Russian government's efforts to meddle with the 2016 presidential election.

March For Our Lives Activists

On Valentine's Day, 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Student survivors then lead March for Our Lives demonstrations across America, campaigning for gun-control reforms to prevent similar tragedies.

Moon Jae-in

South Korea's president met his North Korea counterpart, Kim Jong Un, in three historic summits on the future of the Korean Peninsula this year.

Jamal Khashoggi

The death of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi Arabia government, prompted international outcry.

Vladimir Putin

The Russian president was TIME's pick for Person of the Year in 2007.

His government's alleged attempts to intervene with the U.S. presidential election remain a point of focus.

