May's upcoming Blood Moon total lunar eclipse will be visible to most of the country

The first full lunar eclipse of the year is coming this weekend, but stargazers who want to catch a glimpse of the astronomical event will have to stay up late on Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.

May's full moon, called the Flower Moon, will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, turning into a Blood Moon for up to 90 minutes on Sunday night. Though the Blood Moon has no real astronomical significance, it is named for the striking view it creates.

During a total lunar eclipse, the usually white moon shifts to a reddish brown hue, indicating that the sun and moon are on opposite sides of the Earth, according to NASA. The Earth covers the moon, blocking it from sunlight. During totality, the moon will have a reddish glow, but throughout the night, it was also appear orange, yellow, or brown.



"When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon's surface is from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere," NASA said. "The air molecules from Earth's atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the Moon's surface with a red glow, making the Moon appear red in the night sky."

Full moons were named by Native American tribes for the seasons they inhabit, so it's no surprise that May's full moon is known as the Flower Moon. The name itself is credited to the Algonquins, who knew that May was the best time of year to see flowers spring forward into life. Others have called this month's moon the Corn Planting Moon or Milk Moon, according to the Eastern Trail Alliance.



Though most of North America, as well as South America, Western Africa, and parts of Europe will be able to see the full eclipse, portions of the Pacific Northwest and and Canada will only see a partial lunar eclipse.

The moon will enter the "penumbral" phase at around 9:30 on Sunday, May 15, casting a light shadow across the moon before creating a partial lunar eclipse by 10:30 p.m. as the full moon continues to rise to its highest point. The total eclipse begins by 11:28 p.m., according to the Farmers' Almanac, and the eclipse will reach its maximum peak at 12:11 a.m. on Monday, May 16. This is the best time to view the red-orange moon, though it will be visible for much of the night.

The Holcomb Observatory in Indiana tweeted out a time lapse video of what the total lunar eclipse will look like to most of the United States.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which requires special eyewear to stay safe while viewing, the lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to watch. All you need are your eyes, and maybe some binoculars, Space.com reported. The moon will pass south out of the Earth's shadow, so the top portion of the Blood Moon should appear the brightest, though it is difficult for experts to know exactly how it will appear to stargazers.

Though the previous total lunar eclipse occurred just last year, it was not fully visible to the Mid-Atlantic states at that time. The last time an eclipse was visible to the entire country was the Super Blood Moon Wolf eclipse, which occurred on Jan. 20, 2019.

Sunday night may look a bit rainy, according to the National Weather Service , which is forecasting showers and cloudy skies, primarily before 9 p.m. However, the moon should be high enough in the sky to be visible to most viewers.

Those who can't get outside to see the eclipse can watch a livestream from NASA, featuring experts chatting about eclipses and the view from other parts of the world.