More Health:

August 08, 2025

Youth athletes, not just professionals, may face mental health risks from repeated traumatic brain injuries

Student athletes who experience head injuries are more likely develop psychiatric conditions, drink excessively and have substance abuse disorders.

By David B. Sarwer, Temple University
Children's Health Concussions
Youth Sports Concussions Dan Rainville/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Student athletes who experience traumatic head injuries are more likely to be diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder in their lifetimes, new research shows. They also are more likely to drink alcohol excessively and develop substance abuse disorders.

On July 28, a 27-year-old gunman entered a New York City office building that is home to the National Football League's headquarters. He shot and killed four people and injured one other before killing himself.

In a note found in his wallet, he claimed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain condition believed to develop from repeated traumatic brain injuries. He asked experts to study his brain.

MOREAfter Pennsylvania coal plant closed, ER visits for childhood asthma dropped by 41%

CTE has received much attention over the past two decades as multiple NFL players have been diagnosed with the condition after their deaths. The 2015 movie "Concussion," about a forensic pathologist named Dr. Bennet Omalu who documented the first case of CTE in an NFL player, also highlighted the issue.

The gunman in the New York City shooting played high school football, but he did not play professionally. It is not known whether he had CTE.

I'm a clinical psychologist who studies mental health issues and their relationship to physical illness. Although people generally associate CTE with professional athletes, a growing body of research, including my own work, shows that adolescents and young adult athletes experience traumatic brain injuries that can have both short-term and long-term effects on mental health. In my view, young players and their families, as well as coaches, should pay attention to these emerging risks.

From traumatic brain injuries to CTE

At least 55 million people worldwide are thought to experience a traumatic brain injury each year. The actual number may be higher, as many brain injuries are never diagnosed or treated.

Some people with a brain injury recover quickly. Others do not. Over half of people with a brain injury reported mental health symptoms one year later. These include difficulties concentrating, memory problems and irritability, as well as physical concerns such as recurrent headaches and difficulties with balance. Many people who sustain a traumatic brain injury also report difficulties with anxiety, depression and substance misuse as they are recovering. Some report thoughts about ending their lives or suicide attempts.

Although the link between traumatic brain injuries and CTE is still being studied, many experts believe that the condition is caused not by a single, severe blow to the head but by repeated trauma to the head over time.

It is not uncommon for former competitive athletes across a range of contact sports to believe they may have CTE – not only because they remember the injuries or being diagnosed with a concussion, but also because they experience many of the cognitive symptoms that affect people with traumatic brain injuries and sometimes misuse alcohol, pain medications or other substances to cope with them.

However, there's no way for someone to get a diagnosis for the condition while they are experiencing these symptoms. There is currently no test for CTE. Doctors generally diagnose it after an autopsy.

Repeated brain injuries in youth sports

The focus on CTE has brought greater interest in the effects of traumatic brain injuries in general. Such injuries are common not only in professional athletes but also in adolescents and young adults who play sports. They are seen frequently in military veterans as well.

In a study published in March, my colleagues and I assessed more than 500 varsity and club sport athletes. We found that 75% said they had experienced a head injury before starting college. Almost 40% reported being diagnosed with at least one concussion, and just over half of those athletes experienced a loss of consciousness.

We also found that student athletes who had experienced head injuries were much more likely to be diagnosed with at least one psychiatric disorder in their lifetime. They were more likely to drink alcohol excessively and have a substance use disorder in their history. Greater symptoms of an alcohol use disorder were associated with having their first head injury at an earlier age, as well as having more head injuries, diagnosed concussions and losing consciousness from those injuries.

These troubling observations highlight the often overlooked mental health effects of head injuries in adolescents and young adults. Our study aligns with others that have found a relationship between sports-related traumatic brain injuries and mental health symptoms – and it is among the first to look not only at self-reported symptoms but also at formal psychiatric diagnoses.

How exactly these cases might relate to CTE is unknown, but there are hints of a link: Researchers examining the records of 152 former contact sport athletes who died before age 30 identified signs of CTE in the brains of 40% of them. Family members described mental health symptoms in the majority of them, and alcohol and substance misuse were reported in approximately one-third.

Increasing safeguards for brain health in young athletes

While head injuries in youth sports were once met with a shrug, youth sports leagues are increasingly paying attention to the issue.

Studies suggest that limiting the amount of physical contact in preseason training or between games can reduce young players' head injury risks. Coaches of contact sports such as football and soccer often receive training on identifying the signs and symptoms of head injuries and are given strategies to manage them.

Athletic trainers, routinely available at many high school sporting events, are involved in sporting events for younger children as well. As first responders to athletic injuries, they are trained to assess symptoms of head injuries and can provide guidance, as part of a medical team, on when an athlete can return to play. Athletic trainers also may be well positioned to observe some of the mental health symptoms commonly seen after head injuries.

Following a head injury, parents and guardians should also keep an eye on their athlete. Changes in mood or behavior after a head injury warrant a referral to a neurologist or mental health professional for additional assessment and treatment.

David B. Sarwer, Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Temple University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

David B. Sarwer, Temple University

Read more Children's Health Concussions Philadelphia Temple University Traumatic Brain Injuries Research The Conversation Depression Mental Health Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - IBC Celebrate Caring 2025

Meet the 2025 Celebrate Caring winners
Kelly Munson IBX

Independence Health Group names Kelly Munson as its next CEO

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA sets deadline for state budget with new transit funding before first round of service cuts

SEPTA Budget Deadline

Travel

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Health News

Funding cut for mRNA vaccine research

mRNA vaccine cuts

Recreation

This New Hope teen jump ropes so well he competes internationally

Zach Peckman jump rope

Weekend

Bug Fest, AstroQuest and pierogies: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved