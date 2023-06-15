Uber driver shot while transporting passenger in North Philly, police say

While transporting a passenger Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, an Uber driver was shot and crashed his car, police say.

The victim was driving a Honda CRV near North Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around 11 p.m when a bullet went through the back of the vehicle and struck the driver in the head, NBC10 reported.

The bullet traveled through the headrests of the driver's-side back and front seats before striking the driver in the back of the head, according to police.



Police responded to the vehicle, which had jumped a curb and struck a utility pole on the 1400 block of W. Lehigh Avenue, and found the driver unresponsive.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The 18-year-old passenger was not hurt, according to police.

"That 18-year-old passenger who was in the backseat heard the gunshots, heard a bullet go through the back window so she's extremely lucky cause she was missed by getting struck by gunfire by just a few inches," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.

The passenger was picked up by the Uber minutes before the shooting, a few blocks away, authorities say. She told police that the gunshots were fired all of the sudden for seemingly no reason, as she had not witnessed any road rage incidents nor arguments.

Six spent shell casings were found by police on the sidewalk of the 1300 block of Lehigh Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. A motive is unknown and no arrests have yet been made, according to police.