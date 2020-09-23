More Events:

September 23, 2020

Unite Fitness hosting workouts at 23rd Street Armory

You can exercise in a Center City building that looks like a castle this fall

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Gyms
Unite Fitness at 23rd Street Armory Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 23rd Street Armory, which occupies an entire city block, was built in 1901. This fall, Unite Fitness will use the massive space for workouts.

Gyms and fitness centers are open again in Philadelphia, although with new health and safety guidelines due to COVID-19, but maybe you're not ready to go back to a traditional gym setup yet.

You could sign up for outdoor group workouts, or try a fitness app to do an at-home exercise session. Another option is to look into Unite Fitness' new classes starting in October.

The gym announced it's transforming 23rd Street Armory into a workout facility with more than 14,000-square-feet of open space.

The Revolutionary-era Armory boasts soaring ceilings, a massive open entryway and a ventilation system that provides fresh air flow. Unite Fitness will offer HIIT classes there this fall.

Those interested in attending the group fitness classes at the Armory can expect a tough workout. Plus, lots of health and safety precautions, including:

• Capped Class Size – All classes will be capped at 25 participants.
• Temperature Checks – All participants will have their temperature taken before each class.
• Workout Zones – All reserved attendees will be assigned to their own specific area while working out, ensuring greater social distancing.
• Masks – All coaches, staff and participants are asked to wear a mask when not in their designated workout zone, including on their way into the Armory and when walking around the space.
• Sanitation Stations – Participants will find hand sanitizing stations throughout the Armory, as well as bathrooms to wash their hands before and after workouts.
• Extensive Cleaning – All equipment used will be wiped down after every use and the floor/facility will be cleaned several times per day.

More information on Unite Fitness and class registration is available on the gym's website.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

