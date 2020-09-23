Unite Fitness hosting workouts at 23rd Street Armory

Gyms and fitness centers are open again in Philadelphia, although with new health and safety guidelines due to COVID-19, but maybe you're not ready to go back to a traditional gym setup yet.



You could sign up for outdoor group workouts, or try a fitness app to do an at-home exercise session. Another option is to look into Unite Fitness' new classes starting in October.

The gym announced it's transforming 23rd Street Armory into a workout facility with more than 14,000-square-feet of open space.

The Revolutionary-era Armory boasts soaring ceilings, a massive open entryway and a ventilation system that provides fresh air flow. Unite Fitness will offer HIIT classes there this fall.

Those interested in attending the group fitness classes at the Armory can expect a tough workout. Plus, lots of health and safety precautions, including:

• Capped Class Size – All classes will be capped at 25 participants.

• Temperature Checks – All participants will have their temperature taken before each class.

• Workout Zones – All reserved attendees will be assigned to their own specific area while working out, ensuring greater social distancing.

• Masks – All coaches, staff and participants are asked to wear a mask when not in their designated workout zone, including on their way into the Armory and when walking around the space.

• Sanitation Stations – Participants will find hand sanitizing stations throughout the Armory, as well as bathrooms to wash their hands before and after workouts.

• Extensive Cleaning – All equipment used will be wiped down after every use and the floor/facility will be cleaned several times per day.

More information on Unite Fitness and class registration is available on the gym's website.