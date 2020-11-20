More News:

November 20, 2020

Send holiday packages early to avoid mail delays, U.S. Postal Service instructs

USPS sets cutoff dates for delivering cards, gifts by Christmas

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Usps Holidays
USPS mailboxes Ethan Hoover/Unsplash.com

The U.S. Postal Service urges people to send packages early to ensure they make it to their destination in time for the holidays.

It's been a tough year for the U.S. Postal Service. 

Concerns have swirled around mail-in ballots for the election and general pandemic-caused delays. Now, many people are worried whether their holiday deliveries will show up in time. 

On Friday, the USPS instructed customers to keep their mentality from the past few months and send holiday gifts and cards early. 

In light of the rising COVID-19 cases and strong recommendations to shrink Thanksgiving plans, it's likely that winter holiday celebrations will be held virtually or in smaller numbers. That means more deliveries and less in-person gift giving.

The last two weeks before Christmas is peak-package-sending time, according to the Postal Service. That's also when most of the last minute shopping starts.

This year, USPS is offering virtual shipping services so consumers can skip the trip to the post office. Instead, they can visit USPS.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature to send gifts, order free priority mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postal stamps and request free next-day package pickup. 

Starting Nov. 29, Sunday deliveries will be expanded to locations with high package volumes, though most major cities already get package deliveries seven days a week. Christmas Day deliveries will be made in select locations for an additional fee.

To get gifts delivered by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends consumers send packages by:

• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

• Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

• Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

The Postal Service is notoriously busy during the holidays. It begins planning for its peak season every January, ensuring there's enough equipment to sort, process and deliver the mail and package volume.

USPS has 644,000 employees working to get gifts and greeting cards delivered in time for the holidays – though seasonal workers are hired when needed. 

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Usps Holidays Philadelphia Mail Christmas Gifts Packages Christmas Cards Christmas Gifts Cards

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What needs do Sixers have left heading into free agency?
dj-augustin_112020_usat

Investigations

More than 200 firearms missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, report says
Philadelphia-Sheriff-firearms

Prevention

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine develops strong immune response among older adults
AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.png

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_4_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022027.jpg

Odd News

'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist
pig couch craigslist ad

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved