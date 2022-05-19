More Health:

May 19, 2022

IBX offers Medicare Advantage members new help enrolling in financial assistance programs

The health insurer has teamed up with Uno Health to help members maximize savings through Medicaid, SNAP and LIHEAP

By PhillyVoice Staff
Uno Health staffers are available to assist Independence Blue Cross Medicare Advantage members enroll in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, among other financial assistance programs.

Independence Blue Cross is working with Uno Health to help its eligible Medicare Advantage members enroll in several state and federal governmental programs aimed at saving them money.

Uno Health staffers are available to assist Medicare Advantage members enroll in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, among others.

Uno staffers help IBX members understand eligibility rules, maximize savings and learn how to best use their program benefits. The service is available at no additional cost.

"We know that taking care of your health is about more than just seeing your doctor," said Kortney Cruz, vice president of Medicare sales and marketing at Independence Blue Cross. "It's also about managing the cost of prescriptions, premiums, groceries and other everyday expenses."

The four other programs Uno Health helps enroll Medicare Advantage members into are:

Extra Help, a program that offers Medicare members assistance paying their monthly premiums, annual deductibles and copayments related to Medicare prescription drug coverage
 Lifeline, a program that offers eligible consumers discounts on mobile phone and internet service
Medicare Savings Programs, which offer financial assistance for Medicare premiums and related expenses
PACE and PACENET, Pennsylvania's prescription assistance programs for older adults

Uno Health has enrolled more than 700 Medicare Advantage members since partnering with IBX last June.

