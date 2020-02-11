BYO picnic to Love City Brewing on Valentine's Day

Hey there, procrastinators. Did you forget to make a Valentine's Day dinner reservation for Friday night? And now you're realizing all the best tables in Philly are already booked for the holiday?

You can still treat your date to a meal out ... and they might find this alternative way more fun than a night at an expensive, stuffy restaurant.

On Friday, Feb. 14, you can bring food to Love City Brewing to enjoy an indoor picnic with your date or group of friends. Drinks can be purchased from the brewery, which will have a few specials in honor of the holiday.

No reservations are required, but attendees are encouraged to dress in red to match the brewery's themed decor.

If you're not sure what to pack for your picnic, there's still time to pre-order Valentine's Day dessert. Places like Di Bruno Bros. and Reading Terminal Market have a wide selection of dinner options available for pickup. Of course, you also can impress your special someone by cooking a meal to share together at the brewery.

And when you get to Love City on Valentine's Day, look for Philly street artist Amberella's heart artwork on the wall outside. It's a new, permanent piece, but very fitting for the occasion.

Friday, Feb. 14

4 p.m. to midnight | Pay-as-you-go

Love City Brewing

1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



