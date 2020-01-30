Vanessa Bryant, Lakers break silence on death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and The Lakers have spoken publicly for the first time since the devastating passing of Bryant and daughter Gianna.



Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died on Sunday following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. that killed seven other people onboard. They were en route to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, roughly 10 miles from the crash site.

The untimely loss has "completely devastated" Vanessa and her three surviving daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Bryant and Vanessa were married in 2001 and would have celebrated their 19th anniversary in April.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now," Vanessa said. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.”

She added, "We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."





Vanessa announced that Mamba Sports Foundation — Bryant's nonprofit that promotes positive impact in youth sports — has created the MambaOnThree fund to help the families of the victims of Sunday's helicopter crash.

The victims included two of Gianna's teammates, Alyssa Altobelli, her parents John and Keri, and Payton Chester, her mother Sarah. Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan were also killed in the crash.

A Tuesday game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers was postponed in order to allow the Lakers organization to grieve. The organization had yet to comment on their former player's death, but released their first statement late on Wednesday. The Lakers are "forever changed" by Bryant and Gianna's passing.

"Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city," the team said. "More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever."

Since Bryant's death, an outpouring of tributes and remembrances have flooded the entire country in honor of the basketball star's legacy. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neil spoke on the pain and grief both had experienced after finding out Bryant was killed. Several basketball teams — high school, college, and professional — honored the NBA great, including the Sixers heartfelt tribute to the nine victims.



