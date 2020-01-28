Sixers pay moving tribute to Kobe Bryant at Wells Fargo Center

January 28, 2020
Before taking the court against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers presented a powerful tribute to the life and illustrious NBA career of Los Angles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.
The entire tribute ceremony from Wells Fargo Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/4TntlqmthK— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020
A 6'6" guard from Lower Merion High School... pic.twitter.com/UfTKliRLS7— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 29, 2020
Sixers center Joel Embiid, honoring Bryant, opted to wear the number 24, with permission from former Sixer Bobby Jones, whose number was retired.
Joel Embiid was approved to wear #24 tonight, in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/OPcWsEBSU2— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020
January 29, 2020
Zhaire Smith, who had been wearing No. 8 since entering the league last season, also came out sporting No. 7, which he'll continue to wear moving forward.
The tributes didn't stop once the game began either. Following the opening tip, the Sixers took an 8-second backcourt violation and the Warriors returned the favor by committing an intentional 24-second shot clock violation to mark Bryant's two jersey numbers with the Lakers.
𝟖 x 𝟐𝟒 pic.twitter.com/zmKlZnFG2T— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 29, 2020
Bryant, the 41-year-old superstar, husband and father of four, was among nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died Sunday morning in a tragic helicopter crash in southern California.
The accident sent shockwaves around the world, not just because of Bryant's global significance as an athlete, but because the ethos he taught transcended sports.
In Philadelphia, Bryant's death has come with added sorrow because of his family's local roots. His contribution to basketball was a product of the path built by his father, Joe Bryant, who starred at La Salle University and went on to play four seasons for the Sixers.
When Kobe Bryant led Lower Merion High School to a state title in 1996, it was clear that a special player would soon be representing Philadelphia on the way to five NBA championships, through the long shadow of controversy and in the philanthropic spirit he adopted in its wake.
Numerous landmarks around Philadelphia have been lit purple this week to honor Bryant. Billboards in his memory have also popped up on highways.
Philly is lit purple tonight for Kobe— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 28, 2020
Remembering him in his hometown#RIPMamba 🙏🏼💜 pic.twitter.com/vuc6yucBvx
Billboards around Kobe Bryant’s hometown Philly remembering him today#RIPKobe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Vsn0QDvzxo— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 27, 2020
Around the NBA, players and teams have spent the past few days remembering, mourning and celebrating Bryant's life.
A scheduled Tuesday night game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers was postponed in order to allow the Lakers organization to grieve Bryant's death.
Several other teams also started games with intentional 24-second and 8-second backcourt violations to recognize Bryant.
Like Zhaire Smith, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Terrence Ross changed their numbers from 8 to 26 and 31, respectively, while Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced his team would retire Bryant's number 24.
Sixers fans were often on the receiving end of Bryant's daggers over the course of his career, most notably in the 2001 NBA Finals. By the time he made his last trip to Philadelphia as a Laker in late 2015, he received cheers and a standing ovation.
Scenes from the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night show that he will always hold a special place in Philadelphia's heart.
January 28, 2020
Ben Simmons honoring Mamba and Gigi. 💜 pic.twitter.com/WT20vG9Ddk— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 28, 2020
Still can’t, and don’t want to believe it, but I know you both are up above cherishing all the love. 🙏🏽💔🙏🏽 #Kobe #GiGi #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/MhpZMwkykW— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 28, 2020
Every Sixers player is wearing a #8 or 24 during warm ups. 💜 pic.twitter.com/xA4c9z290w— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 28, 2020