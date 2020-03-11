More Events:

March 11, 2020

Indulge in a dinner fit for a Viking at Old City's Red Owl Tavern

The restaurant has created a new dinner series for adventurous eaters

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Viking dinner in Red Owl Tavern Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Red Owl Tavern in Old City is launching an all-new dinner series called Passport to the World. It will kick off on March 18 with a Viking dinner. Guests can drink from a Viking horn and enjoy a hearty meal of meats and veggies.

Red Owl Tavern, near Independence Hall in Old City, is launching a new dinner series for adventurous eaters looking to try global flavors.

The series, called Passport to the World, will kick off with a Viking dinner on Wednesday, March 18. Guests will be given a drinking horn, which they can take home as a souvenir, and a hearty meal filled with meats and veggies. 

RELATED: The Wayward is new American brasserie with huge selection of gin | Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline

There will be whole animal charcuterie, rustic bread, roasted spring vegetables and charred turnips and cabbage, roasted bone marrow, house-made sausage, bone-in prime rib roast and whole turkey legs.

To drink, there will be "Viking's blood," a mead from Denmark and a fat-washed whiskey cocktail.

Tickets for the intimate Eat Like A Viking dinner are $81 per person. The evening will begin with a reception from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner in Red Owl Tavern's Shanghai Room from 7 to 9 p.m.

Other upcoming Passport to the World dinners include Coastal Italian, Exploring the Iberian Peninsula, Exploring Northern Africa and Old American Recipes.

Eat Like A Viking Dinner

Wednesday, March 18
6:30-9 p.m. | $81 per person
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

