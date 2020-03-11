Indulge in a dinner fit for a Viking at Old City's Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern, near Independence Hall in Old City, is launching a new dinner series for adventurous eaters looking to try global flavors.

The series, called Passport to the World, will kick off with a Viking dinner on Wednesday, March 18. Guests will be given a drinking horn, which they can take home as a souvenir, and a hearty meal filled with meats and veggies.

There will be whole animal charcuterie, rustic bread, roasted spring vegetables and charred turnips and cabbage, roasted bone marrow, house-made sausage, bone-in prime rib roast and whole turkey legs.

To drink, there will be "Viking's blood," a mead from Denmark and a fat-washed whiskey cocktail.

Tickets for the intimate Eat Like A Viking dinner are $81 per person. The evening will begin with a reception from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner in Red Owl Tavern's Shanghai Room from 7 to 9 p.m.

Other upcoming Passport to the World dinners include Coastal Italian, Exploring the Iberian Peninsula, Exploring Northern Africa and Old American Recipes.

Wednesday, March 18

6:30-9 p.m. | $81 per person

Red Owl Tavern

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106