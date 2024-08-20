More Health:

August 20, 2024

Consuming vinegar each day may help your mood, study finds

People reported feeling less depressed when they ingested several tablespoons each day.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression Mental Health
Vinegar Depression Mood Birgit Frobauer/Pexels

A recent study shows that people who took four tablespoons of diluted red wine vinegar each day reported significant drops in depression. The study was small, but its results merit further research into the potential mental health benefits of vinegar, the researchers concluded.

A few tablespoons of vinegar a day may help keep depression away, research shows.

Consuming two tablespoons of red wine vinegar twice a day for four weeks significantly improved self-reported depression scores in a group of 28 overweight adults who were otherwise healthy, a new study found. Enhancements in niacin metabolism may contribute to the improvement in mood, the researchers concluded.

MORE: 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel encourages getting mammograms after her early diagnosis of breast cancer

Depression, a mental health disorder characterized by loss of pleasure or interest in activities for a long period of time, spiked in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory about the impact of an epidemic of loneliness and isolation, including an increased risk for depression. A Gallup poll from May 2023 indicated that 29% of adult Americans have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, up 10% from 2015. Recent surveys show that as many as 1 in 5 adolescents have clinical depression, according to Mental Health America, a nonprofit focused on promoting mental health and prevention.

The first-line treatment for depression, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), can have many negative side effects, including weight changes, agitation, nausea, sexual dysfunction and headaches, among other issues. A home-remedy alternative treatment, such as vinegar, may be welcome news to the many people with depression.

Vinegar, a combination of acetic acid and water made through fermentation, previously has been linked to positive outcomes for heart disease and weight loss.

For the latest study, published in the journal Nutrients, researchers from the University of Arizona looked at how daily vinegar consumption affected mood and metabolism. They compared one group of people who took diluted vinegar daily to a second group that ingested a pill containing very little vinegar. By the fourth week, the group taking the diluted vinegar showed a 42% reduction in depression scores compared to an 18% reduction in the group taking pills.

The group that drank the vinegar daily also experienced an 86% increase in levels of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B that has been linked to anti-inflammatory effects.

Limitations of the study included its small size and its short duration. But researchers said the results warrant further research examining the effects of vinegar on clinically depressed or "at-risk populations" and on people already taking antidepressants.

Researchers conducted the study between January and June 2023.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Depression Mental Health Philadelphia Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

IBX: The Cover Story: Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Politics

John Fetterman says he's skipping DNC to spend time with family

John Fetterman skipping DNC

Mental Health

Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health

LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

Mental Health

Scrolling through videos on your phone only makes boredom worse

Phone Scrolling Boredom

Arts & Culture

Sculptures made from bottle seals coming to Philly art museum

Salvaged art

Phillies

MLB power rankings roundup: Are the Phillies back?

Trea-Turner-Phillies-Nationals-8.18.24-MLB.jpg

Festivals

Inaugural Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival set for September

Chocolate Coffee Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved