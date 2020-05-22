More Events:

May 22, 2020

Cherry Blossom 10K and 5K become virtual springtime races

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Cherry Blossom 10K/5K Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 2020 Cherry Blossom 10K and 5K will be virtual races. Registration is open online for the June event. All participants will receive a race T-shirt and medal.

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia has announced that the springtime Cherry Blossom 10K and 5K will become virtual races.

Runners can complete the miles anywhere they choose and anytime between Thursday, June 4, and Monday, June 8.

RELATED: Is it safe to go to the shore this summer? | Center City District hosting virtual fitness classes on Facebook

Registration is $30 for the 10K and $25 for the 5K. All participants will receive a race T-shirt, bib and medal. In addition, they'll also receive free admission to Shofuso Japanese House and Garden during the 2020 season when it reopens after coronavirus restrictions have relaxed.

There will be prizes for participants, too. This year's prizes will be awarded for Best Decorated Mask, Best Pink Dressed and Best Video. To become eligible, JASGP is asking people to post pictures or videos of themselves and their race times on Instagram with #cherryblossom10k and tag @shofuso. These photos and videos will be shared to the Cherry Blossom 10K and 5K website.

The annual race is traditionally part of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, however, that event was canceled due to COVID-19.

For runners who choose to complete the 10K or 5k outside, public health officials continue to urge people to wear cloth masks whenever they leave their homes, including when they exercise.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

