More Health:

May 21, 2020

Running with a mask is difficult and hot weather could make it even harder

With gyms closed, doctors offer tips for safely exercising outdoors this summer

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Running Mask COVID-19 Yuttachai Kongprasert/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Wearing a face mask makes running more difficult. Doctors recommend modifying workouts until the body adjusts to the reduced air flow.

Running outside during the summer can be challenging on its own, thanks to the stifling combination of heat and humidity.

Now, try doing it with a face mask.

Public health officials continue to urge people to wear cloth masks whenever they leave their homes, including when they exercise. That recommendation seems unlikely to change before the weather heats up.

It's an adjustment doctors say most people can handle with some precautions.

"The average person probably will be fine when they go to do their routine exercise with a mask on," said Dr. Margot Savoy, chair of family and community medicine at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine. "But they do need to know that they're probably going to get tired faster, and they're probably going to have to back off a bit until their body gets acclimated."

Wearing a mask may limit the intake of air, and some people may experience some resistance breathing depending on the thickness of the material, doctors say. This could make exercising feel more difficult.

Exactly how much someone needs to dial down their workout will depend on the person, said Dr. David B. Gealt, assistant director of sports medicine at Cooper University Health Care.

"If you're having trouble breathing or straining a little bit more than you're used to, you might want to modify things," Gealt said. "Breathing through a mask can be a little more uncomfortable."

Masks will retain more moisture when someone is breathing hard, and mucus can accumulate, Gealt added. They may irritate the skin. And they may cause glasses to fog up, particularly if the seal loosens.

But he said masks won't increase the risk of heat stroke; hydration plays a bigger factor in that. The recommendation to wear a mask should not prevent people from exercising, Gealt said.

"The average person probably will be fine when they go to do their routine exercise with a mask on, but they do need to know that they're probably going to get tired faster ..."
– Dr. Margot Savoy, Temple Medicine

"You want to make sure you exercise," Gealt said. "If you're not with people, it's not mandatory to wear a mask, but it's probably a good idea to have one with you. ... You can at least put it on temporarily so that you're safe and other people are safe too."

Still, people who have been lounging on the couch during the coronavirus crisis may find exercising with a mask particularly challenging, Savoy said. She worries people will over-exert themselves as they try to get back in shape.

Savoy particularly cautioned people with underlying medical conditions – like those with heart disease, COPD or asthma – to take it easy.

"They want to be very, very careful," Savoy said. "They're already going to be feeling somewhat short of breath just because they have the mask on. The only caveat I give to that is that, if you're an asthmatic person who has been running miles for years and years, you're probably going to be fine. You've just got to watch yourself."

Though masks may make exercising more difficult, they probably won't provide people many fitness benefits.

Studies have found training masks do not provide the same benefits as altitude training despite making exercise more difficult. That's because the benefits of altitude training – an increase in VO2 max and red blood cells, which help the body better use oxygen – are mostly gained by living at high altitude.

"If you're not with people, it's not mandatory to wear a mask, but it's probably a good idea to have one with you. ... You can at least put it on temporarily so that you're safe and other people are safe too."
– Dr. David B. Gealt, Cooper University Health Care

And while research shows masks strengthen pulmonary muscles, experts question whether diverting more oxygen-rich blood into the lungs is actually beneficial. That means less goes to the skeletal muscles being used.

"Whether (strengthening the diaphragm and pulmonary muscles) is a good thing is a big question, because the pulmonary system is rarely your limiting factor," exercise physiologist Shawn Arent, now at the University of South Carolina, previously told Vice. "At normal conditions, you tend to actually over-breathe at high intensities. We have a breathing reserve."

Regardless, masks may end up becoming a crucial workout accessory, just like sneakers and gym shorts, at least for the foreseeable future. 

It's likely that many gyms will require people to wear masks, whenever they reopen. Equipment may be set farther apart to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, too. And for good reason.

Running with exertion can send air droplets flying up to 12 feet, forming a so-called "running cloud," Gealt said. That's double the six-foot gap recommended in most social distancing guidelines. And it's why wearing a mask – and keeping physical distance from others – while exercising is so important, Gealt said.

"If you're struggling or having issues," Gealt said, "you may want to modify your workout or go somewhere where there isn't anyone, so you don't have to wear one."

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Philadelphia Cooper University Health Care Workouts Gyms Exercise Temple Health Coronavirus COVID-19 Jogging

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles eyeing trio of running backs, plan on adding veteran in 'near future'
Devonta-Freeman_052120_usat

Protests

Camden County gym ordered to close by New Jersey health officials
Atilis Gym Bellmawr

Prevention

Face masks will be crucial when Philly begins reopening, health commish says
Face Masks Philly

Eagles

Eagles 2019 dropped passes tally, with analysis
052120AlshonJeffery

Photography

Drexel student's photograph makes cover of TIME's 'Generation Pandemic' issue
TIME cover by Drexel grad

Food & Drink

Memorial Day 2020: Philly restaurants offering cookout favorites
Memorial Day food & drink

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved