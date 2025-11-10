More Events:

November 10, 2025

Walnut Garden turns into a festive ‘Walnut Wonderland’ for the holidays

The Rittenhouse pop-up features glowing lights, cozy cocktails and family-friendly fun through Dec. 31

Walnut Wonderland 2025 Provided Courtesy/Walnut Garden

Holiday pop-ups are lighting up Philadelphia, and one of the newest is bringing a dose of cheer to Rittenhouse. Opening Tuesday, Nov. 12, Walnut Garden at 1708 Walnut St. becomes Walnut Wonderland, a seasonal outdoor escape filled with twinkling lights, themed trees and festive food and drinks. The celebration begins with a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on opening night.

The garden has been transformed with a 22-foot illuminated tree that guests can walk through, a heated tent, and colorful displays decorated with candy canes, penguins and ornaments. The entrance is lined with eight Christmas trees and glowing neon sculptures, creating a bright spot in the city’s holiday scene.

Visitors can sip maple whiskey sours, spiced sangria, rum toddies and cocoa with amaretto and Irish cream, or make tabletop s’mores for dessert. Families and pets are welcome. A Lunch with Santa takes place Sunday, Dec. 7, and a “Nearly New Year’s” Countdown happens Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Walnut Wonderland is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and food and drinks are pay-as-you-go.

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31
Walnut Garden
1708 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Pay-as-you-go

