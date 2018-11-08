More News:

November 08, 2018

Watch: State troopers rescue unconscious man from burning car in South Jersey

The car was in flames against a guard rail when the troopers arrived

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Rescues
Car on fire rescue Gloucester New Jersey State Police/Facebook

A still from a video of the dramatic rescue.

New Jersey State Police shared dramatic video Thursday afternoon of state troopers pulling an unconscious man from a burning car on Route 42 in Gloucester Township.

Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick found the car against a guardrail in the grass median, police said. 

MORE: New Jersey man allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage with air gun | Authorities ask for help locating New Jersey boy missing since Halloween

Whether the car was involved in a crash with any other vehicles is unclear.

You can watch video of the dramatic rescue from the troopers’ dash cam below:

The rescue happened just before midnight on Nov. 4.

Police said the man regained consciousness after he was pulled from the car, and declined medical attention after he was evaluated by EMS technicians.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Rescues New Jersey Fire Gloucester County South Jersey Cars Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel
110718_Craig-Kimbrel_usat

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
110618EzekielElliott

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Holiday

Eagles fans invited to take holiday card photo on Lincoln Financial Field
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.