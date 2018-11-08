Watch: State troopers rescue unconscious man from burning car in South Jersey

New Jersey State Police shared dramatic video Thursday afternoon of state troopers pulling an unconscious man from a burning car on Route 42 in Gloucester Township.

Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick found the car against a guardrail in the grass median, police said.

Whether the car was involved in a crash with any other vehicles is unclear.

You can watch video of the dramatic rescue from the troopers’ dash cam below:

The rescue happened just before midnight on Nov. 4.

Police said the man regained consciousness after he was pulled from the car, and declined medical attention after he was evaluated by EMS technicians.

