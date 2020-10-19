Week 7 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including Eagles vs. Giants

It looks like the COVID issues are at bay, for now, which makes for a standard schedule ahead for Week 7 in the NFL.

There are four teams with byes this week: the Vikings, the Dolphins, the Ravens and the Colts — with the Titans-Steelers game moved back to Week 7 as they took their byes a few weeks ago.

Speaking of the Steelers and Titans, the two undefeated AFC powers will face off in what is certainly the marquee game of the upcoming week. The third perfect team, the Seahawks, play the Cardinals.

Anything can happen in the NFL in 2020, but for now, things are looking good for a full slate of games. As we always do, we'll give you the odds for the games as if they're being played. All of the spreads you'll see below come from TheLines.com's consensus odds, and you can click over to see how they differ slightly at three different PA sports books — FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet Rivers — to decide where the best value is in Week 7.

Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it...

THURSDAY NIGHT

Giants at Eagles (-6.5)

Well, this is a change. The Eagles will be favored for the first time in weeks, at home with the 1-5 Giants coming to the Linc. Philly has a chance to turn its entire season around in the space of three weeks, with a trio of divisional games ahead that could get the Eagles to 4-4-1, and into first place in the putrid NFC East. But it all starts Thursday. Can the Eagles win a game they're supposed to and show they can actually contend?

SUNDAY EARLY

Packers (-3.5) at Texans

The 1-5 Texans are only 3.5 point underdogs against a team that — until this past Sunday — looked like a juggernaut Super Bowl contender. The mighty have fallen, fast. Still, if the Texans are as bad as their record says, the Packers face just what the doctor ordered in a winnable game to get them back on track. They'll just have to slow down Deshaun Watson, fresh off a 4-TD performance in Houston's overtime loss.

Lions at Falcons (-3)

These two NFC foes have combined for three wins in six weeks this season, making this match up really only interesting to fantasy football enthusiasts. The Falcons offense came alive last week, and could have a similarly potent performance at home against the mediocre Lions in Week 7.

Cowboys (-3) at Washington

Even without Dak Prescott, Dallas shouldn't have too many problems with the lowly Football Team, though their inconsistent offensive line will be challenged by Washington's talented front seven. Andy Dalton will need to get rid of the ball quickly in this one.

Bills (-11) at Jets



The Jets are the worst team in football and it's not out of the realm of possibilities that they finish 0-16. This is a cakewalk for the Bills.

Browns (-3.5) at Bengals

These are two NFC North teams that are perhaps trending in opposite directions. The Browns were dismantled by the Steelers last week (38-7, woof) and are licking their wounds. The Bengals, in three of their four losses, have faltered by just one score — plus their tie to the Eagles. Joe Burrow is looking more and more like a legit NFL quarterback, and sooner rather than later, it's all going to click for Cincinnati. It could be in Week 7.

Panthers at Saints (-7.5)

The Saints are just a half game ahead of the Panthers in the standings, and yet more than a full touchdown favorite. A lot of this perhaps stems from speculation that Michael Thomas, Drew Brees' favorite target and a player who makes their entire high powered offense tick, will return. If so, the Saints can show they are the top dog alongside Tampa in the NFC South.

Steelers (-1.5) at Titans

We teased this one above. The Titans and Steelers win in different ways, but each has been a surprising undefeated team in 2020. This is a game that really could go either way, but will likely come down to how the Steelers impressive defense contains Derrick Henry, fresh off a 200-yard performance in a Week 6 thriller.

SUNDAY LATE

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals



There was a lot of hype around Arizona at the start of the season, but the Kyler Murray-led squad appears to still be working out the kinks. The Seahawks, however, do not have any issues at performing up to expectations at 5-0. They do have a defense that could keep the Cardinals in the game late. Maybe the week off from a Week 6 bye will help settle down the least defensive NFC West unit.

Chiefs (-9.5) at Broncos

This is the most lop-sided line in Week 7, aside from the Jets, which throws some shade at a Broncos team that can show life at times. Still, Kansas City ‚ with shiny new toy Le’Veon Bell, should have no problem keeping ahead of the Raiders in the competitive AFC West.

49ers at Patriots (-3)

Jimmy Garoppolo will return to New England for a winnable game against the Patriots. Will the Niners banged up defense be able to contain Cam Newton? More importantly, will the Niners be able to get healthy for what will begin a brutal stretch in their schedule?

Jaguars at Chargers (-8)

The Chargers with Justin Herbert at quarterback look like a team with a bright future. They've had some brutal losses so far this year but will have a relatively easy one on the schedule, finally, with the struggling Jaguars in Week 7.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Buccaneers (-3) at Raiders

Schedule-makers are glad this one worked out, as the Bucs are riding high after an impressive dominating performance — particularly on defense — against the Packers in Week 6. Likewise, the Raiders have given the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs their lone blemish and are feeling quite confident that they can content for a playoff spot. This should be an enjoyable game.

MONDAY NIGHT

Bears at Rams

There is no line on this one yet but we'll update. Both teams are contenders in the NFC.

