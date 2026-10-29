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October 29, 2026

Week 8 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

The Commanders are bad. The Eagles are worse.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102926JaydenDaniels5 Peter Casey/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Daniels hasn't won a game in more than a year, but the Commanders are still a better team than the Eagles at the moment.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 8 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

051020PackersLogo2020

Panthers at Packers (-3.5): Both of these teams are coming off of divisional losses. The Packers lost a tight game to the Lions, and the Panthers got absolutely torn up by the Buccaneers. 

I didn't think much of the Panthers when prepping for their matchup against the Eagles a couple weeks ago, and believe that they have somehow become overrated. The Packers have more talent. But this is a matchup between two teams playing for the right to be an easy out in the first round of the playoffs.

051020LionsLogo2020

Vikings at Lions (-3): Nobody has stopped the Lions offense this season. Conversely, nobody has figured out the Vikings' defense yet this season. So, something has to give. I think the Lions will be able to score enough that the Vikings' crappy offense can't keep up.

093020JetsLogo2020

Raiders at Jets (-1.5): The Raiders got out to a 3-0 start and they might only win like 5 or 6 games.

Side note: I've see people suggest that the Eagles should trade for Kirk Cousins as if he'd save their season, lol. 

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cardinals at Cowboys (-6.5): Cardinals offense and defense: Bad. Cowboys defense: Bad. Cowboys offense: Good. I'll take the team with one good thing over the team with zero good things.

051020FalconsLogo2020

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5): The Buccaneers started this season with four straight losses. There is only one team in NFL history — the 1992 Chargers — that started 0-4 and made the playoffs. In the awful NFC South, the Bucs have a chance to do that this season. 

But give me the more talented Falcons here.

090920BillsLogo2020

Ravens at Bills (-3): It's confusing to me why the Ravens are being thought of as a good team. I have not been impressed by them at all when I have seen them play this season. Not to mention, they made a panic trade for Cam Jurgens. The Bills are a much better team, and laying 3 points feels like a bargain.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Colts at Jaguars (-10.5): The Colts traded two of their best players and now some of their other good players want out.

Still, the Jags are a little overrated, in my opinion. I'm not turning down 10.5 points.

Bengalslogo2020

Titans at Bengals (-10.5): If you're somehow still alive in your survivor pools, I like the Bengals here if you haven't already used them. But again, 10.5 points feels a little rich against a Titans team that has at least played hard.

Steelerslogo2020

Browns at Steelers (-3.5): The Browns are 5-2. Three of their wins were by 3 points, one was by 4 points. They will be the next team (after the Raiders) to completely fall off a cliff after a surprisingly good start, record-wise, to their season.

051020RamsLogo2020

Chargers at Rams (-6.5): At some point the Chargers are going to win a game. But that probably won't be this week, as it feels to me like the Rams are about to take off. 

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Chiefs (-1.5) at Broncos: Like the Ravens above, anytime I have watched this Broncos team this season, I have been thoroughly unimpressed.

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Patriots (-6.5) at Dolphins: I'll say this for the Dolphins. At least they're still playing hard. But, obviously, they are far less talented than the Patriots.

031222CommandersLogo2022

Eagles at Commanders (-5): Jayden Daniels is 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. He is playing behind a bad offensive line and alongside some pretty unthreatening skill position players. The Commanders also have a very bad defense.

And yet, they are definitively better than this Eagles team that has an offense with no answers and an extremely disappointing defense.

The Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL right now, and I don't think that's some "hot take."

051020seahawksLogo2020

Bears at Seahawks (-3): This is a great Monday Night Football matchup between a pair of teams that could be facing each other in the NFC Championship Game. Huge test for Caleb Williams against this vicious Seahawks defense. I'll take the Seahawks, based on what they did to Patrick Mahomes last week, but more than anything I'm just curious to see how this matchup plays out.

BYE: Giants, 49ers, Saints, Texans.

• Picks against the spread: Lions (-3), Colts (+10.5), Titans (+10.5), Bills (-3), Commanders (-5).

• 2026 season, straight up: 62-45-1 (0.579)
• 2026 season, ATS: 16-24-2 (0.405) 
• 2025 season, straight up: 184-98-1 (0.652)
• 2025 season, ATS: 54-62-2 (0.466) 
• 2024 season, straight up: 205-80 (0.719)
• 2024 season, ATS: 62-44-3 (0.583)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 11 seasons, ATS: 466-394-23 (0.541)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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