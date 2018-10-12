More News:

October 12, 2018

West Chester University investigating cell phone found taped under campus bathroom sink

College called incident an 'invasion of privacy; Chester County District Attorney's Office is investigating

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Privacy
eo bull center west chester Screenshot/Google Street View

The view of West Chester University's E.O. Bull Center from S. High Street

West Chester University and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating after a cell phone was found taped under a sink in a gender neutral bathroom on campus.

The phone was found on the first floor of the EO Bull Center this week, which houses the departments of Art and Theater & Dance, along with classrooms and art studios, according to a release from the school.

RELATED: Pennsylvania teens charged after allegedly making gun references at high school football game | Students can minor in marijuana at Stockton University

In a statement to CBS 3, the school applauded the student who found the phone and reported it.

"The University finds the invasion of privacy deeply disturbing and takes the matter seriously,” the school said.

West Chester said the school will increase police and security patrols in university buildings, and the release asked students to be aware of their surroundings in the coming days.

