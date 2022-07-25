More News:

July 25, 2022

West Philly apartment complex proposal includes 352 units, retail space

Alterra Property Group's building would replace a parking lot, Social Security building and construction supply company

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Neighborhoods
West Philly Project Rendering Courtesy/Alterra Property Group/JKRP Architects

The rendering above shows Alterra Property Group and JRKP Architects' proposed six-story project at 4200 Market Street in West Philadelphia.

A proposal at the southwest corner of 42nd and Market streets in West Philadelphia would bring 352 apartments and ground-floor retail stores to a growing area just west of University City.

The mixed-use project, a partnership between Alterra Property Group and JKRP Architects, will be reviewed Aug. 2 by the city's Civic Design Review board. The proposed six-story building includes 22,511 square feet of retail space and 110 parking spaces, along with a green roof and other amenities, according to the CDR presentation packet. 

MORE: Navy Yard's $6 billion plan seeks to create the residential community its owners have wanted for two decades

The consolidated lot at 4200 Market St. currently contains a parking lot, Social Security building and construction supply company. It sits in a neighborhood that projects to see continued population growth, creating a stronger demand for housing, as the Schuylkill Yards development and other projects take shape in University City. 

Alterra JKRP West PhillyCourtesy/Alterra Property Group/JKRP Architects

The mixed-use project is proposed at the southwest corner of 42nd and Market streets.

At the northwest corner of the intersection, New York-based Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald have partnered with University Place Associates on plans for a 250,000-square-foot lab and office building at 4101 Market St.

Affordable housing advocates have pushed back against the expansion of luxury and market-rate development projects deeper into West Philadelphia, where long-time residents historically have been displaced by student housing and the growth of the universities. Their risk of displacement is expected to increase in many parts of West Philadelphia in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

An encampment protest at the University City Townhomes, at 3990 Market St., has challenged plans by developer IBID Associates to sell its 70-unit complex instead of renewing its contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide affordable housing to long-term tenants.

Alterra Property Group last year completed work on its Next LVL mixed-used project at 4233 Chestnut St., bringing 281 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail space to the busy corridor. 

The developer is also behind a large residential project taking shape at Broad and Spring Garden streets in North Philadelphia, where 410 units will come to a mixed-use, nine-story tower. A Giant supermarket opened as the anchor tenant last month. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Neighborhoods West Philadelphia University City Philadelphia apartments

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey becomes 47th state to require professional licensing for police officers
Police License

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Prevention

Reducing violent crime in cities also results in fewer heart disease deaths, Penn research suggests
Crime Heart Disease

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots
052722NickSirianni

Music

Tierra Whack to headline Adult Swim Festival Block Party in her native North Philly
Tierra Whack Adult Swim

Food & Drink

New lunch lady-inspired menu at MilkBoy South Street features different meal each day
MilkBoy South Street

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved