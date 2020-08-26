More News:

August 26, 2020

West Pottsgrove fire company treasurer charged in alleged theft of $43,000

West End Fire SVP Studios/Unsplash.com

Kengra S. Taylor, 46, a volunteer treasurer at the West End Fire Company in Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, allegedly used the organization's money to pay for vacations, auto loans and Costco purchases.

A Mont Clare woman faces criminal charges for allegedly stealing $43,000 from an all-volunteer fire company where she worked as a treasurer, Montgomery Couny prosecutors said Wednesday.

Kengra S. Taylor, 46, was arrested following an investigation of the theft that was reported by the president of the West End Fire Company, located in West Pottsgrove. 

According to prosecutors, Taylor opened an unauthorized credit card in the name of the fire company in early 2019. She allegedly used the card and funds from four fire company bank accounts to pay for personal expenses in 87 transactions until the theft was discovered last September. Taylor was solely responsible for the oversight of the fire company's bank accounts. 

The transactions linked to the theft included vacations, auto loans, purchases and services at two Harley Davidson dealerships, and retail purchases at Wine & Spirits stores, Costco and the U.S. Postal Service, investigators said.

Kengra Taylor

Kengra S. Taylor.

"This volunteer fire company serving its community was taken advantage of by one of its own members, who they trusted. It’s unfortunate, but sadly, not completely uncommon," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. 

"This theft serves as a reminder that nonprofit organizations of any kind — whether it’s a fire company or a kids’ baseball team — need to have checks on any volunteer treasurer such as having a different volunteer reconcile the bank account each month or requiring two signatures on all checks. It’s the only way to be assured the organization’s money is safe."

Taylor is charged with felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and related offenses.

Taylor was released after posting $25,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17.

