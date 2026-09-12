What will it cost to stream all 17 Eagles games? What apps will you need?

We live in a changing world — especially for football fans.

The NFL has shown it prioritizes money, above all else, time and time again and as such, it's sold game packages to a bevy of different streaming services beyond the games that will simply air on FOX.

We've got you covered though. This year, the schedule gods have made it easy for Philly-area Birds fans. We'll have a guide below that will show you exactly what services you'll need, and when, to stream all 17 Eagles games. If you are out of market, you can purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket for $480.

The majority of Eagles games will air on FOX, CBS, NBC or ABC/ESPN — otherwise known as broadcast TV networks. In fact, all but two will be on what used to be simple basic cable. Here's how to watch the games every week, except for Week 5 vs. the Jaguars (in London) and Week 16 vs. the Texans (in Christmas eve):

Free options

You can use an antenna — which seems antiquated and overly complicated, but it's an option at least for the FOX, CBS and NBC games. You can get a free trial of Fubo or DirectTV, but you'll eventually have to pay full price for both.

You can also get a free trial of FOX One, at some point, for three days which will allow you to watch one of the eight games that air on FOX. Various other streaming apps do offer limited free trials you can take advantage of.

Set yourself up for the year

A cable subscription is the simple way to go here. Get Comcast or Verizon connected in your home, old school, an you'll get to watch almost all of the Eagles' regular season games this year.

There are a ton of other options that will provide you with access to 15 of the 17 Eagles games. Here's a breakdown including pricing — keep in mind these prices are subject to change, and could be different depending on where you live.

Streamer Price YouTube TV $64.99/mo Fubu TV $55.99/mo Hulu + live TV $89.99/mo Direct TV streaming $89.99/mo Sling TV* $29.99/mo

*Double check that Sling doesn't black out the local channels you need, it's dependent on where you live.

The "special" games

When the Eagles travel to London in Week 5, they'll be playing at 9:30 AM on NFL Network. The good news is, NFL Network is an add-on, or included on most streaming services. From our research, you should be able to watch this game if you have cable or if you have any of those five streaming services we mentioned above.

If you go à la carte, you'll need to either get a subscription to NFL+, which is cheap at $6.99 per month, or you'll need to have ESPN Unlimited, which will carry the game as part of its $31.99/mo service.

In Week 16, the Eagles play on Christmas Eve, and their home bout with the Texans kicks off at 8:15 pm on Amazon Prime. This one is easy in that you'll need to have a Prime membership to watch and there are no other options. Prime memberships start at $14.99 per month. Worst case, you can borrow this one from your mom.

Going à la carte

Not going to get a season-long streaming service? It's possible you already have the services you need to watch at least some of the games. Here is a week-by-week look at the specific TV Network as well as streamers who'll be airing each game.

Week 1: vs. Commanders, FOX, FOX One

Week 2: at Titans, FOX, FOX One

Week 3: at Bears, ESPN/ABC, ESPN app

Week 4: vs. Rams, FOX, FOX One

Week 5: vs. Jaguars, NFL Network, NFL+ app

Week 6: vs. Panthers, CBS, Paramount+

Week 7: vs. Cowboys, ESPN/ABC, ESPN app

Week 8: at Commanders, NBC, Peacock

Week 9: vs. Giants, FOX, FOX One

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Steelers, CBS, Paramount+

Week 12: at Cowboys, FOX, FOX One

Week 13: at Cardinals, FOX, FOX One

Week 14: vs. Colts, FOX, FOX One

Week 15: vs. Seahawks, FOX, FOX One

Week 16: vs. Texans, Amazon Prime Video

Week 17: at 49ers, NBC, Peacock

Week 18: at Giants, TBD, TBD (most likely CBS or FOX)

If you are going à la carte you're going to need the following subscriptions on the following weeks:

App Price Games covered FOX One $19.99/mo Weeks 1, 2, 4, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15 ESPN $29.99/mo Weeks 3, 7 NFL+ $6.99/mo Week 5 Paramount+ $12.99/mo Weeks 6, 11 Peacock $12.99/mo Weeks 8, 17 Prime $14.99/mo Week 16



So you'll need access to six apps: FOX one, ESPN, NFL+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video — but not all all at the same time. All of these together would add up to around $98. If you get YouTube TV, plus Amazon Prime, you're looking at $105.

If you strategically get each app when you need it and also cancel (which is a ton of work to save a few bucks, but is doable), you can watch each game for cheaper in total.

Either way, you do need to have multiple apps to watch every Eagles game.

And if the Eagles make it to the postseason, which many expect they will, that'll add some more streamers to your radar (though most playoff games are still on broadcast networks).

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