James Bond classics highlight new titles arriving to Hulu in November

Fans of the James Bond series will have to wait until April to catch the next installment, "No Time to Die," after its premiere was bumped back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, a number of Bond films are among the new titles arriving on Hulu next month.

"Tomorrow Never Dies" and "The World Is Not Enough," which feature Pierce Brosnan as the British secret agent, will become available to stream Nov. 1.



"The Living Daylights" and "License to Kill" – Timothy Dalton's only two appearances as 007 – also arrive on the streaming service.



If you’re a bigger fan of Roger Moore and Sean Connery’s portrayals of Bond, don’t fret. Six of Moore’s seven Bond films and four of Connery’s seven appearances as 007 are also coming to Hulu.



However, as the calendar flips to November, several films will be leaving the streaming platform. The list includes Adam Sandler’s "You Don’t Mess With The Zohan," and Samuel L. Jackson’s "Snakes On A Plane."

These are the movies and shows coming to Hulu in November:



Nov. 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny For Christmas

A View to a Kill

Alien Nation

Antwone Fisher

Article 99

Beerfest

Big Daddy

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Breathless

Bringing Down The House

Broadcast News

Children Of The Corn

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale

Crimson Tide

Dead Presidents

Diamonds Are Forever

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

For Your Eyes Only

Foxfire

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

The Horse Whisperer

Hud

I Heart Huckabees

I Spy

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping The Broom

The Kingdom Of Heaven

Kiss The Girls

Knocked Up

The Last Waltz

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord Of War

Lost In Space

Love Hurts

The Man with the Golden Gun

Maverick

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

The Net

Next Day Air

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

The Prestige

Ronin

School Dance

Slumdog Millionaire

Spy Next Door

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Universal Soldier

Wanted

The Waterboy

Wetlands

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

Working Girl

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

General Commander

The Assault

Nov. 4

Blue Story

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales

Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1

Power: Complete Season 6

The Nice Guys

Nov. 10

A Teacher: Limited Series

Vik the Viking

Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1

The Girl Next Door

Tonight You're Mine

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

Man who Invented Christmas

Nov. 13

I Am Greta

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik

Nov. 14

The Dictator

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer

Nov. 18

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1

Big Sky: Series Premiere

Body Cam

McQueen

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

Amulet

Nov. 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1

Run

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

Tesla

Nov. 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

Nov. 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88

Nov. 25

Happiest Season

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Centigrade

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly

These are the movies and shows leaving Hulu in November:

Nov. 30