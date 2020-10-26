More Culture:

October 26, 2020

James Bond classics highlight new titles arriving to Hulu in November

By Pat Ralph
'From Russia With Love,' starring Sean Connery, is one of several James Bond films arriving to Hulu in November.

Fans of the James Bond series will have to wait until April to catch the next installment, "No Time to Die," after its premiere was bumped back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In the meantime, a number of Bond films are among the new titles arriving on Hulu next month. 

"Tomorrow Never Dies" and "The World Is Not Enough," which feature Pierce Brosnan as the British secret agent, will become available to stream Nov. 1.

"The Living Daylights" and "License to Kill" – Timothy Dalton's only two appearances as 007 – also arrive on the streaming service. 


If you’re a bigger fan of Roger Moore and Sean Connery’s portrayals of Bond, don’t fret. Six of Moore’s seven Bond films and four of Connery’s seven appearances as 007 are also coming to Hulu. 

However, as the calendar flips to November, several films will be leaving the streaming platform. The list includes Adam Sandler’s "You Don’t Mess With The Zohan," and Samuel L. Jackson’s "Snakes On A Plane." 


These are the movies and shows coming to Hulu in November:

Nov. 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 – 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 – 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless 
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide 
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up 
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights 
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air 
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service 
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights 
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire 
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street 
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball 
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander
The Assault 

Nov. 4

Blue Story

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales

Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1
Power: Complete Season 6
The Nice Guys

Nov. 10

A Teacher: Limited Series
Vik the Viking

Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You're Mine

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man who Invented Christmas

Nov. 13

I Am Greta
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik

Nov. 14

The Dictator

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer

Nov. 18

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam
McQueen

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet

Nov. 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1
Run
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla

Nov. 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

Nov. 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88

Nov. 25

Happiest Season

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Centigrade

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly

These are the movies and shows leaving Hulu in November:

Nov. 30

Absolute Power 
Anywhere But Here
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So 
Blade
Blade 2
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Casino Royale 
The Cold Light Of Day
Company Business
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
Fallen 
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Hurt Locker
Jessabelle
Julia 
Killers 
The Last Boy Scout
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Quantum of Solace
Reasonable Doubt 
Religulous
Snakes On A Plane
Stanley & Iris 
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Up in the Air
The Weight of Water
The Woods
You Don't Mess With The Zohan

