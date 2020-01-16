More Health:

January 16, 2020

Whole wheat pizzas offer a slightly more nutritious pie

Whole grain products contain nutrients generally removed by refined wheat

By Jon Caroulis
PhillyVoice Contributor
Healthy Eating Pizza
Is Whole Wheat Pizza Healthy? Sammy Joonhee/Unsplash.com

Whole wheat pizza offers vitamins, minerals, pigments and fiber that are typically removed during the white flour refining process.

Admit it, half the fun of eating pizza is knowing it's not good for you.

But doctors have instructed me to cut back on many things, including white flour. So I began trying whole wheat pizza and pizzas with a multi-grain crust.

While the taste of such pies varies, I wondered whether whole wheat pizza, like whole wheat bread, is healthier and more nutritious. So I consulted Rosemary Trout, an assistant clinical professor of culinary arts and food science at Drexel University, and Gloria Horwitz, a retired nutritionist.

“Whole grain products tend to be more nutrient dense – meaning how many nutrients a food contains compared to the energy it provides – than products made with refined wheat," Trout said. "'Healthy' is not a well-defined and generally relative term, so I tend to avoid it."

Whole grain products include bran, germ and endosperm – the part of the grain that contains starch and, in the case of wheat, gluten proteins, Trout said. Whole grain products also contain vitamins, minerals, pigments and fiber that generally are removed during the refining process.

“Many whole-grain breads and pizza crusts are made using a combination of whole grain and refined wheat flours,” she said. “If you eat pizza every day, perhaps whole wheat crust is the way to go, but even with whole wheat crust, all things in moderation.”

Horwitz said white flour has no nutritional value at all, adding that it also doesn't fill people up, leaving them hungry.

White flour “just lays in your system, it doesn't make you feel full,” Horwitz said. She recommended having a salad with either whole grain or white flour pizza to help the digestive system work more efficiently.

From a business point of view, white flour is a cheaper commodity than the whole grain counterpart, Horwitz said.

Trout is a fan of whole wheat pizza, both for nutrition and taste: “I like a thin and slightly chewy crust, which lends itself well to whole grain pizza crust,” she said.

Because whole wheat flour bakes differently than white flour, it produces a drier pizza. When I order it, I ask for extra tomato sauce.

Of course, much of a so-called “healthy” pizza is determined by its potential toppings. Fatty meats, such as pepperoni and sausage, won't help if you're trying to eat healthy. I personally won't put chicken on any type of pie, so when I order whole wheat pizza, I order it with ham along with extra sauce.

Years ago, I asked the manager of a college food department about offering a whole wheat pizza, and he said if he did it, he'd cut it with honey. I didn't think then to ask why he would do that, but Horwitz said it would make the pie taste sweeter.

Whole wheat pizza was a craze of sorts for a while, but the public didn't take to it the way people did with whole wheat bread. So, major chains and gourmet pizza shops mostly stopped offering it.

Based on the whole wheat and multi-grain pizzas that I've sampled, the quality varies. Some taste like ketchup on a slice of whole wheat toast. Others would pass just fine as a regular pizza.

Is eating whole wheat pizza as much fun as eating regular pizza? Maybe not, but if you find a good one, you can console yourself that you're taking a little better care of yourself.

Jon Caroulis
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Healthy Eating Pizza Philadelphia Nutrition Fiber Drexel University Gluten Vitamins

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved