More News:

August 30, 2024

Woman on Wildwood beach hit by police truck driving on the sand

Other visitors on the Rio Grande Avenue beach reportedly helped lift the vehicle off the injured woman, who was hospitalized with broken bones.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Wildwood Beach Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Wildwood Police Department pickup truck struck and seriously injured a woman who was lying on the Rio Grande Beach on Wednesday afternoon. The woman reportedly suffered multiple broken bones. Above is a file photo of a Wildwood beach.

A woman lying on a Wildwood beach was seriously injured when she was struck by a police department pickup truck driving on the sand, officials said.

The woman was hit on the beach at Rio Grande Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and emergency responders took her to a local hospital for treatment. The woman's boyfriend told 6ABC she suffered multiple broken ribs, three fractured vertebrae and a lung injury. She is expected to survive.

MORE: Police arrest man who opened fire and hit innocent bystander at a Bucks County gentlemen's club

Wildwood police had not provided more details about the crash, including the names of the woman and the person who was driving the pickup, as of Friday morning, and a police spokesperson did not offer a timeline for when that would happen..

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano told 6ABC the crash was an "unfortunate situation" and said an investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses told Wildwood Video Archive a crowd saw the police vehicle hit the woman.

"The Wildwood police officer ran this lady over on the beach while he was swerving in and out of the beach, way too close," Ryan Cortes, who saw the commotion on the beach, told the blog. "Citizens nearby had to scream at the truck to stop, and they had to gather to lift the vehicle off of the woman's torso — it was truly horrible."

6ABC also reported that witnesses described how people on the beach helped lift the truck off the woman.

Earlier in August, five people were injured in a golf cart crash during the Wildwood Police Department's National Night Out event at Fox Park on Aug. 6.

At the event, a juvenile was driving a golf cart programmed to simulate drunk driving — as a way of teaching about its dangers — when the vehicle lost control and struck four adults and a child standing outside an enclosed area for the demonstration. A police officer had been in the passenger seat of the golf cart at the time of the crash. Authorities said they had opened an investigation into that incident, but have not provided any updates.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Wildwood Jersey Shore New Jersey Beaches Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Philly skyline image during summer months

Opinion: 'Step up Philly, build 76 Place'

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Dave McCormick mistakes Mississippi city for Philadelphia, PA

Dave McCormick Philadelphia

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Women's Health

Women who get their tubes tied are more likely to get pregnant than previously thought, study finds

Tubal Litigation Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Wawa to offer free coffee for teachers and school staff

wawa free coffee teachers

Phillies

Phillies outfield confidence meter: Which outfielders can Rob Thomson rely on most moving forward?

Outfield 8.28

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in September

Hannah Gadsby comedy

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved