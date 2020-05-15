More Culture:

May 15, 2020

Will Smith shouts out Philly, Dr. J in new 'Will' remix with Joyner Lucas

At 51 years old, actor and 90's rapper says he doesn't care if he's corny

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Hip-hop
Will Smith Lucas Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA

The dad in Will Smith is too strong not to permeate his latest endeavors in hip-hop, but that doesn't mean he's not a wholesome voice to hear on Joyner Lucas' 'Will' remix.

Back in March, rapper and producer Joyner Lucas released his debut studio album "ADHD," which featured an inventive music video for a song paying homage to West Philadelphia's own Will Smith.

The music video garnered praise for the way Lucas cycled through the roles of Smith's movie career, from "Men In Black" to "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "Concussion."

Last month, Smith was so mesmerized by the video and the tribute that he and his son, Jayden, joined Lucas on Instagram Live to discuss the track.

And now, a little more than a month later, we have a remix of "Will" that features a verse from Smith, who takes the opportunity to honor his own idols. 

"A shout out to Julius Irving, one of the legends I worship ..." Smith raps.

"I wouldn't be Will if I wasn't from Philly," he later adds.

Smith's attempt to revive his rap career was blasted by critics in late 2017, when he released his "Get Lit" collaboration with D.J. Jazzy Jeff. The EDM style, a big departure from the duo's Grammy-winning work in the late 1980's and early 1990's, was crushed for coming across as a dad trying very hard to be cool. 

But the thing about Will Smith rapping in 2020 is that it shouldn't be taken too seriously. He's a guy doing something he loves to do that helped elevate him into a global movie star. 

"Even when the streets call me corny, I still ain't never let the hate break me," Smith raps on "Will." "I just wanted their respect first. I still ain't ever letting fame change me."

You won't find Will Smith on the cutting edge of hip-hop, but sometimes it's still entertaining to hear him having fun. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Hip-hop Philadelphia Rap Will Smith

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: How many NFL quarterbacks would you take over Carson Wentz?
051420CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Business

Philly releases list of businesses benefitting from COVID-19 relief fund
COVID-19 Relief List

Illness

Philly surpasses 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as city forms recovery office
Philly 1000 Deaths

Eagles

What they're saying: The NFL schedule has been screwing over the Eagles for a decade
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

The Simpsons

Thinking of binging The Simpsons? Try these 3 episodes first
Bart Simpson Sells His Soul

Entertainment

Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event
Sly Fox Brewing goat races

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved