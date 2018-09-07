Will Smith makes parody Philly Instagram account to tease 'Fresh Prince' sneakers

Sneakerheads are probably well-acquainted with the no-fi aesthetics of "unboxing" videos, which show off fresh and vintage kicks with a reverence that crosses full-steam into fetishization.

Most of the time, there's some degree of self-awareness about the chintzy nature of the production. It becomes part of the genre's appeal. Brad Hall, for example, is a master of the art. He speaks in a monotone and appears to have no business drooling over Jordans (literally, he tastes the soles and reviews them as "not great").

Over the past five years, West Philadelphia's own Will Smith has been the subject of various customizations of Nike's iconic Jordan sneakers. In 2013, The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star had a "Bel-Air" Jordan retro shoe made in his honor. Earlier this year, he received a customized version of Nike's Air More Uptempos in much more vibrant Fresh Prince coloring.

Later this month, Smith is turning 50 and celebrating by bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon from a helicopter flown by Tom Cruise. But that's not all he's doing, according to a little campaign he just launched on Instagram.