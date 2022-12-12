More Health:

December 12, 2022

Extreme weather is hard on the heart, but the winter is far more dangerous than the summer

Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to contract, increasing blood pressure and stress on the heart

By Tracey Romero
A new study found that extreme weather – hot or cold – increases heart failure deaths, but they're especially more common during extremely cold temperatures.

People with cardiovascular conditions are advised to take precautions when winter arrives – and a new study underscores this point. 

An analysis of 32 million cardiovascular deaths worldwide from 1979 to 2019 found that these deaths were more common on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest points. Though extremely hot days accounted for an additional 2.2 deaths for every 1,000 cardiovascular deaths, extremely cold days posed even more danger. On those days, there were 9.1 additional deaths. 

The greatest number of cardiovascular deaths were among people with heart failure. There were 2.6 additional deaths on extremely hot days and 12.8 deaths on extremely cold days. 

"While we do not know the reason, this may be explained by the progressive nature of heart failure as a disease, rendering patients susceptible to temperature effects," said researcher Dr. Haitham Khraishah, a cardiovascular disease fellow at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. "This is an important finding since 1 out of 4 people with heart failure are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of discharge, and only 20% of patients with heart failure survive 10 years after diagnosis."

Other cardiovascular conditions linked to increased risk of death included arrhythmia, stroke and ischemic heart disease, which is caused by the narrowing of heart's arteries.

Heart attacks tend to be more common during the winter months; research shows that more people die of heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other point during the year. 

Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to contract, increasing blood pressure and the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to Northwestern Medicine. People with coronary heart disease may experience chest pain when out in cold weather because their coronary arteries constrict. 

The heart must work harder in the cold to maintain a healthy body temperature. Hypothermia, when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees, impacts the workings of the heart, and can be deadly. Winter winds can cause the body to lose heat, making the heart work harder and also increasing the risk of hypothermia. Symptoms include lack of coordination, mental confusion, delayed reactions, shivering and sleepiness.

Extremely cold temperatures are a hazard for many vulnerable populations including children, the elderly and people with heart conditions. 

How to protect your heart in cold weather

Here are some tips to protect your heart during cold weather from the American Heart Association, Northwestern Medicine, Temple Health and Penn Medicine: 

• Wear layers of clothing to stay warm while outdoors. The layers provide protective insulation. Wear a hat or head scarf, gloves and warm boots to help prevent the loss of body heat and to prevent extremities from frostbite.

• When shoveling snow, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors so that your heart does not become overstressed. Avoid caffeine and nicotine during breaks because they place additional stress on the heart.

• Pay attention to your body and recognize the warning signs of a heart attack: acute chest pain, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, pain, cold sweat, fatigue, a sensation of heartburn, or numbness or tingling in the jaw, back, neck or shoulder.

• Avoid drinking too many alcoholic beverages. Alcohol can increase the sensation of warmth and may cause you to underestimate the strain your body is experiencing. 

• Avoid overexertion in the morning hours. That's when most heart attacks occur, no matter the time of year, due to a rise in blood pressure, heart rate and hormones.

People with heart conditions who have concerns about exercising in the cold weather are advised to have a conversation with their doctors to determine which activities are safe. People are advised against performing more strenuous activities than usual during the winter.   

