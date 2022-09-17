More News:

September 17, 2022

Wissahickon Valley Trail bridges reopen after 18-month renovation project

During the closure, bicyclists and pedestrians were forced onto a detour that included steep slopes and soft surfaces

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Parks
Wissahickon Valley Trail bridges Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

This is one of the four bridges along the Wissahickon Valley Trail that reopened Friday. The bridges has been closed since March 2021 for a $1.2 million renovation project.

Four bridges on Wissahickon Valley Trail that underwent a $1.2 million overhaul reopened Friday, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize the full trail for the first time in 18 months.

The bridges connect the Lincoln Drive and Forbidden Drive sections of the trail. The route is popular among commuters and recreational cyclists because it connects to the Schuylkill River Trail, providing access to Center City. A detour that included steep slopes and soft surfaces had been in place since the bridges closed in March 2021. 

Three of the bridges run in succession near Forbidden Drive. The other bridge is located near the Henry Avenue overpass, and is the only one to cross Wissahickon Creek.

They each received new steel trusses and an aluminum deck surface designed to improve traction and reduce the risk of accidents. The bridges' decks previously had been constructed of wood. But they had become worn down, partly due to increased usage during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. 

"We've completely reinforced and restored these four trail bridges for the first time really in close to four decades," Deputy Commissioner Patrick Morgan, of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, said at an event to mark the reopening of the bridges on Friday.

The bridges only were supposed to be closed for 9-12 months. But supply chain issues and setbacks from Hurricane Ida delayed their reopening.

Thousands of people use the Wissahickon Valley Trail each year, including many who use it to commute from Northwest Philly to Center City, according to Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Parks Philadelphia Wissahickon Valley Park Construction Bridges Bicycles Trails

Videos

Featured

Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

Drag queen Valencia Prime dies after collapsing on stage at Gayborhood bar
09 16 2022 Valencia Prime Death.png

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Parenting

What's the best way to soothe a crying baby? Scientists may have found the answer
Crying Baby

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Will the pitchfork-toting angry mob coming for Jonathan Gannon get their way?
Gannon-Sirianni-Eagles_012622

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson for Emmys joke
Kimmel Brunson Apology

Holidays

Explore the 'dark past' of a 19th century textile mill at Manayunk's new haunted house
Lincoln Mill Haunted House

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved