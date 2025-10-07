Philadelphia's only rape crisis center announces layoffs, service cuts amid state budget impasse

Philadelphia's sole rape crisis center is laying off staff and pausing services "due in large part to the ongoing state budget impasse," leaders said.

WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence did not specify how many employees would be affected, but said the staff reduction would effectively freeze the nonprofit's 24-hour hotline, therapy and counseling, court and medical accompaniment and prevention education services. The group called on state lawmakers to deliver "a swift resolution to the budget crisis that jeopardizes care and safety" in a statement released Monday.

"Survivors and staff alike now bear the burden of political inaction," Joanne R. Strauss, the president of WOAR's board of directors, said in the release. "Every day without services is a day that survivors are left unsupported and staff are left searching for certainty about their futures.

"The need has not ceased. Healing cannot wait. Survivors deserve better, and team members deserve security. Our office is committed to working with all parties involved to find a solution, and we remain hopeful that a resolution will be reached in the near future."

Calls to WOAR's main line and education center Friday and Monday went unanswered.

WOAR has historically drawn its funding from a variety of federal, state and local government agencies, including the Philadelphia health and human services departments. Founded in 1971, the nonprofit is the oldest and largest rape crisis center in Pennsylvania. It maintains office space in Center City.

In addition to offering free counseling and support services to survivors of sexual assault, WOAR runs specialized prevention workshops on consent, sexual harassment and bystander intervention, among other topics. It has also fostered partnerships with local schools, including Temple University.

State lawmakers in Harrisburg have yet to finalize a 2025-2026 budget, which was due June 30. The gridlock between the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-majority House of Representatives has spurred numerous crises locally. SEPTA increased fares and drew on its capital funding in September to make up the shortfall, only after a judge compelled the transit agency to reverse course on drastic service cuts.

