August 08, 2024

Woman killed after being struck by SUV in North Philly, police say

The pedestrian, 59, was knocked about 100 feet forward by the impact of the crash, investigators say.

North Philly crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 59-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Subaru Ascent late Wednesday night on the 5800 block of North Broad Street, police say. The driver remained at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

A 59-year-old woman died after she was struck by an SUV while crossing North Broad Street on Wednesday night, police said. 

The force of the impact knocked the woman out of her shoes and launched her about 100 feet, police said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the scene on the 5800 block of North Broad Street. 

MORE: Man found guilty of sending his teen son to rob, kill Philly rapper PnB Rock

Witnesses told investigators that the woman left a convenience store before she was hit by a Subaru Ascent. 

The SUV was traveling northbound when it hit the woman, police said. The SUV driver remained at the scene. 

Investigators did not say whether speed was a factor in the crash, but said the driver did not appear to be impaired and was properly licensed. The crash remains under investigation. 

Several pedestrian and vehicle collisions have occurred in Philadelphia in the past month. On July 17, cyclist Barbara Friedes and pedestrian Christopher Cabrera were fatally struck by drivers in separate crashes. A 26-year-old woman also was struck by a vehicle on the same day. 

The drivers involved in all three crashes are facing criminal charges. The drivers who struck Friedes and the 26-year-old woman each have been charged with driving under the influence. The driver who struck Cabrera was charged with homicide by vehicle. 

Later in July, two pedestrians killed and three others were injured in several crashes that occurred over a weekend. 

