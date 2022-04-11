More Events:

April 11, 2022

Yards Brewing tours resume after two-year hiatus

Visitors can enjoy the brewery's award-winning ales while learning about the beer-making process

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Yards Brewing
Yards Brewing tours Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Yards Brewing tours showcase the company's beer-making process and history in Philadelphia. Guests also get to sip its ales.

Yards Brewing Company, one of Philadelphia's most popular breweries, is reopening its facility to public tours Monday for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Yards' award-winning beers are made from the brewhouse to the bottling line. They also will get to enjoy some beer and learn about the brewery's history. 

MORE: Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market | Sustainable pop-up market at Cherry Street Pier to benefit urban creators | Concert at the Glen Foerd mansion to feature Mozart's music on an early form of piano

Yards was started in 1994 out of a garage-size operation in Manayunk. It previously operated out of Roxborough and Kensington before moving to its current location in Northern Liberties.

Brewery tours will be held seven days a week. Weekday tours will be held at 2 p.m. Three tours will take place on Saturdays at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Two tours will be held on Sundays at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The tours last about 40 minutes.

Tours are $10 per person and include a beer sample, a full "walk-about" beer and a souvenir. Tour dates are available through May 11. Attendees must be at least 21 years old and possess a valid ID.

Guests are advised to sign up for a tour at least one day in advance. They can book up to 10 attendees at one time, but tours cannot exceed 15 people. Visitors can book same-day tour reservations until 10 a.m. on a given day. 

Visitors should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the tour beginning. For safety reasons, open-toed shoes are prohibited.

For those who are interested in hanging around after the tour, Yards' taproom is open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The taproom offers a full beer and food menu, as well as happy hour specials from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Yards Brewing tours

Varying Times | $10 per person
Adults ages 21 and older
500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Yards Brewing Philadelphia Beer Yards Brewing Company Breweries Northern Liberties Tours Alcohol

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Live Music

Party and bowl while your favorite band is on stage
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is recruiting donors for diagnostic research

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Government

City Council urges city, state leaders to declare state of emergency in Kensington
Kensington

Opinion

To improve Philly's maternal and infant mortality rates, a collective approach is needed
Maternal Mortality Philadelphia

History

High school diploma awarded to 101-year-old who was one of the first Black trolley drivers in Philadelphia
High School Grad 101

Arts & Culture

Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market
Ladies Night Out Ellis Preserve

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved