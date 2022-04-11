Yards Brewing tours resume after two-year hiatus

Yards Brewing Company, one of Philadelphia's most popular breweries, is reopening its facility to public tours Monday for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Yards' award-winning beers are made from the brewhouse to the bottling line. They also will get to enjoy some beer and learn about the brewery's history.

Yards was started in 1994 out of a garage-size operation in Manayunk. It previously operated out of Roxborough and Kensington before moving to its current location in Northern Liberties.

Brewery tours will be held seven days a week. Weekday tours will be held at 2 p.m. Three tours will take place on Saturdays at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Two tours will be held on Sundays at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The tours last about 40 minutes.

Tours are $10 per person and include a beer sample, a full "walk-about" beer and a souvenir. Tour dates are available through May 11. Attendees must be at least 21 years old and possess a valid ID.

Guests are advised to sign up for a tour at least one day in advance. They can book up to 10 attendees at one time, but tours cannot exceed 15 people. Visitors can book same-day tour reservations until 10 a.m. on a given day.

Visitors should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the tour beginning. For safety reasons, open-toed shoes are prohibited.

For those who are interested in hanging around after the tour, Yards' taproom is open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The taproom offers a full beer and food menu, as well as happy hour specials from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Varying Times | $10 per person

Adults ages 21 and older

500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123