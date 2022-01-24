More Health:

January 24, 2022

Treating peanut allergies early could make kids less sensitive, study finds

While the results suggest there is a window of opportunity for treatment, experts say that more research is needed

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Allergies
Peanut Allergy Study forwimuwi73/Pixabay

A study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, found that young children who are exposed to oral immunotherapy treatment could see a reduction of sensitivity to peanuts. 20% of participants even went into remission at the conclusion of the trial.

Giving kids who have peanut allergies oral immunotherapy before they turn four years old could help safely desensitize them and induce remission, a new study funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found.

While the current standard of care for peanut allergies in young children is avoiding the consumption of peanuts or any products that may contain them, researchers wanted to assess if oral immunotherapy could help. During the study, 146 children with a median age of 39.3 months were chosen to receive either 2,000 milligrams of peanut protein per day or a placebo.

The participants were first assessed after 134 weeks. Investigators found that 71% of those who received the oral immunotherapy were desensitized to peanuts, compared with only one person out of the 50 placebo participants. 

A second assessment done at 160 weeks discovered that 20 out of the 96 participants who received the treatment had induced remission of a peanut allergy. In the treatment and placebo groups, 98% and 80% had at least one reaction with mild to moderate symptoms of anaphylaxis, respectively.

35 dosing events were treated with epinephrine in 21 of the participants, according to the study published in The Lancet.

Dr. Stacie Jones, a co-author from the University of Arkansas for Medical Services, noted that the results suggested a possible "window of opportunity" for reducing allergies by treating sensitivity at a young age. However, she warned that more research is needed to determine how long-term the remission could last in those who have received treatment. 

"This suggests that if we do start treatment younger, there is a potential to help some children become non-allergic," Dr. Lisa Wheatley, section chief at the NIAID Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation told ABC News. 

An estimated 6.1 million Americans have a peanut allergy as of 2019, according to Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE). The American College of Asthma, Allergy, and Immunology found that an estimated 2.5 million children may suffer from from a peanut allergy. The rate of peanut allergies – particularly in children – more than tripled between 1997 and 2008, according to FARE

"The landmark results of the IMPACT trial suggest a window of opportunity in early childhood to induce remission of peanut allergy through immunotherapy," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIAID division of NIH, on the results of the trial. "It is our hope that these study findings will inform the development of treatment modalities that reduce the burden of peanut allergy in children."

A treatment for peanut allergy already exists, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it in 2020 only for use in children aged 4 through 17. The protection is largely for accidental exposure, and those using it are still advised to carry an EpiPen and avoid peanut products.  

Dr. John Kelso, an allergy specialist at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, told the Associated Press that the findings of the study suggest doctors could try to implement the treatment in toddlers, but more research is needed to determine the longevity of the treatment results. 

"There still needs to be some caution about thinking of this as a cure," Kelso said. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, peanut allergy reactions ordinarily occur minutes after ingestion. Symptoms include hives, swelling, itching around the mouth and throat, tightening around the throat, digestive issues, shortness of breath, and wheezing. 

Peanut allergies are the primary source of food-induced anaphylaxis in children. Anaphylaxis requires emergency medical response using epinephrine, and a trip to the emergency room. Signs of anaphylaxis include the sensation of the throat closing, shortness of breath, wheezing, dizziness, fast heart rate, a severe drop in blood pressure, swelling, hives, and convulsions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Allergies Philadelphia National Institutes of Health Children Toddlers Peanuts Health News Study Findings

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Woman looking out a snowy window

How to stay sober and sane when you have cabin fever

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
012422DJChark

Real Estate

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Government

Pennslvania lawmakers seek to modernize 'antiquated' system for name-changes
LGBTQ Equality Caucus Name Change

Opinion

Sugar detox? Cutting carbs? A doctor explains why you should keep fruit on the menu
Fruit Nutrients

Movies

Questlove-produced film premieres at Sundance, tells story of descendants of last-known slave ship in America
Questlove Descendant Film

Performances

Russian Ballet Theatre production of 'Swan Lake' comes to Reading and South Jersey
Swan Lake Russian Ballet

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved