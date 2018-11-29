More Culture:

November 29, 2018

Zitner's Christmas candy, including Krak Kringle DeLights, now available

No need to wait until Easter to enjoy a chocolate-covered egg

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Food & Drink
Zitner's Christmas Candy Zitner's/Facebook

Zitner's has a festive line perfect for the winter holidays.

Zitner's candy isn't just an Easter treat anymore. 

In case you missed it, the nearly 100-year-old North Philly producer of chocolate-covered eggs with a cult-like following launched a Christmas line last year. The DeLights are marketed as "the most delightful chocolates YULE ever taste."

RELATED: Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration | Here are 5 Gritty Christmas ornaments you can buy on Etsy

For those who love the popular Butter Krak eggs during Easter, there are Krak Kringle DeLights made with milk chocolate.

The full DeLights line was just released, late November. Find the seasonal candy in stores and online. Below are all the festive flavors.

• Peanut Butter DeLights
• Peppermint Cream DeLights
• Raspberry Cream DeLights 
• Caramel DeLights
• Double Cocoanut DeLights 
• Krak Kringle DeLights

And if you're already thinking ahead to Easter, for the most part, the signature eggs can be found on store shelves from mid-to-late February through the spring holiday.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Food & Drink Philadelphia Business Candy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade?
112818_Fultz_usat

Music

Meek Mill talks turning down an invite to the White House, and his Drake beef
Meek Mill picture

Investigations

SEPTA video captures violent assault of autistic man on bus
SEPTA autistic phillyvoice

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Shopping

Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location
Christian Louboutin

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: Making plans takes a toll – headache or not
07282018_headache_migraine_Flickr

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.