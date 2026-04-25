15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 7 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have made five selections in the 2026 NFL draft, landing USC WR Makai Lemon in Round 1, Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers in Round 2, Miami OT Markel Bell in Round 3, North Dakota State QB Cole Payton in Round 5, and Georgia OG Micah Morris in Round 6. Here are 15 players who make sense for the Birds in Round 7, where they hold the three picks (244, 251, and 252).

• Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma: Spears-Jennings was considered a late-round prospect, but his stock is up after running a blistering 4.32 40 at 6'2, 205 pounds. Spears-Jennings has some blitzing ability, and he has a knack for punching the ball out, as he had 4 forced fumbles in 2024. The knocks on Spears-Jennings are that he struggles in man coverage and lacks awareness as a deep safety. So, you know, those are significant issues.

• Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC: Fitzgerald had 5 INTs in 2025, and 10 INTs for his career. He's instinctive against the pass and the run.

• Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma: Burks ran 4.30 40, and he is a hell of an athlete otherwise. Unfortunately, Burks didn't have great production in college. His most productive season was with Purdue in 2023, when he had 47 catches for 629 yards and 7 TDs. But Round 5 is typically right around where the Eagles like to take small, fast, unproductive receivers. (See: Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Shelton Gibson, Ainias Smith, etc.)

• Landon Robinson, iDL, Navy: Navy upset then-18th-ranked Army in 2024, with one of the biggest plays of the game being made by Robinson, the nose tackle, on a long run on a fake punt, lol. In 2025, Robinson has 64 tackles and 6.5 sacks while mostly playing NT. Robinson will be an undersized iDL in the pros, at 5'11, 293. He certainly won't play nose tackle at under 300 pounds. But he could find a role with someone in the NFL somewhere on the interior of the D-line.

• Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana: Kamara spent his first two collegiate seasons at James Madison before transferring to Indiana for the 2024 season. He had 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three recoveries in 2024. With confidence brimming in 2025, Kamara set a goal of 20 sacks for the 2025 season. He only had two, so, you know, only 18 short of his goal. Still, he was a disruptive player on a suffocating Indiana defense. He also had one of the biggest plays in the National Championship Game, when he blocked a punt that was recovered for an Indiana TD. Kamara doesn't have great length at 6'1, but he has some speed to get around the edge, and possesses impressively quick inside counters for a 262-pound edge who is built like a fire hydrant. He also finishes when he gets to the quarterback.

• Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan: Tucker was an unknown player before the season began, having played at Houston for three seasons, and only having 10 tackles in limited playing time. He transferred to Western Michigan in 2025, and had a monster season, racking up 55 tackles (21 for loss), an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in 13 games.

• Toriano Pride, Jr., CB, Missouri: The Eagles prioritize cornerbacks with elite speed, and Pride ran a 4.32 40, best among corners at the Combine.

• Isaiah World, OT, Oregon: World possesses quick feet, and has some moments as a finisher. He has played RT and LT in college, which makes him a swing tackle prospect.

• Uar Bernard, ??, Nigeria: Bernard, from a small village in Nigeria, recently worked out at the HBCU showcase. Here's what The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported about him: "Bernard measured in earlier this week at the NFL’s HBCU showcase at 6-4 1/2, 306 pounds with 11-inch hands and almost 36-inch arms. Other people who have spent their lifetimes in football say Bernard looks like a Marvel creation. Bernard’s body fat: 6 percent. He vertical-jumped 39 inches and broad-jumped 10-10, which was 14 inches more than any other defensive tackle did at this year’s combine. His 40-yard dash: 4.63." The Eagles took a flier on a freak athlete from Australia who had never played American football, and that worked out. As for what position Bernard will play, he worked out with defensive tackles. But, if he truly has 11" hands and 36" arms, offensive tackle wouldn't be out the question either, even if he's under 6'5.

• Brent Austin, CB, California: 23 PBUs the last two seasons at USF and Cal, ran a 4.45 40.

• Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo: Fuller had just 1 career INT, but the Eagles have a Toledo pipeline, and Fuller is considered a draftable player.

• Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State: Onianwa originally enrolled at Rice, where he started RT for two seasons before flipping to LT in 2024. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season, and could not win a starting job. Still, at 6'6, 333, Onianwa has obvious size and power, and and there's something to work with there as a redshirt guy.

• Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan: Jake Elliott could use a little training camp competition, even if he is certain to be the Eagles' kicker this season. (And Zvada could perhaps redshirt.)



• A long snapper: Perhaps one of Tyler Duzansky (Penn State), Beau Gardner (Georgia), or Luke Basso (Oregon). The Eagles don't presently have a long snapper on their roster.



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