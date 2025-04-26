16 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 6 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Here are 16 players who make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 6, where they hold the 181st, 191st, 207th, and 209th overall picks.

• Cameron Williams, OT, Texas: Williams only has 16 career starts, but he has a massive frame and athleticism to go along with it. Much like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick.

• Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson: Briningstool is a tall red zone target with 17 career TDs who can post up smaller defensive backs and run away from linebackers. He is a good route runner who understands how to separate vs. man coverage and find the holes against zone. Reminds me a little of Mike Gesicki.

• Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia: Stackhouse does not have the same type of athleticism that Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter do for players their size, and he's a little more one-dimensional, but he is a very good run-stuffing 1-tech.

• Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech: Powell-Ryland finished with 16 sacks in 2024, third most in the nation. He is a speed rusher with a nice repertoire of pass rush moves who knows how to finish at the quarterback. In addition to his 16 sacks in 2024, Powell-Ryland had 9.5 sacks in 2023.

• Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers: Pierce is a monster OT, at 6'8, 341, and 36" arms. He also has experience playing RT (2022) and LT (2023 and 2024), which makes him a good swing tackle prospect. Pierce is likely to struggle with speed, which is why he'll likely be available on Day 3. The Eagles' swing tackle in 2023 and 2024 was Fred Johnson, and they are signing 32-year-old Kendall Lamm, but they could use a low-cost young player to groom for that role. Pierce has some upside that can be unlocked by Stoutland.

• Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon: Cornelius began his college career at the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon before the 2023 season. He has almost exclusively played RT at both schools. He has a nice kick slide, athleticism to get to the second level on run blocks and out in front of screens, and there's a little hint of nastiness. Long-term lottery ticket project to replace Lane Johnson way down the line.

• Ricky White III, WR, UNLV: White finished third in the nation in receiving yards in 2023, when he had 88 catches for 1,483 yards (16.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He has had good production in 2024 as well, making 79 catches for 1,041 yards (13.2 YPC) and 11 TDs. He plays inside and outside, and he gets open at all levels of the defense, despite running a poor 4.61 at the Combine. He has also blocked 4 punts. Poor man's Terry McLaurin.

• Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia: Truss is big and powerful, but he does not have the impressive athleticism of some of the other offensive tackles we've profiled here. He does have experience playing at LG, RG, LT, and RT in Georgia's offense, and could be a versatile project.

• Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin: Nelson is long and lean, and has some versatility (13 starts at RG in 2021, starter at LT since), though his length makes him a clear fit at OT in the NFL. He has good athleticism, but the knock on him is that he will cede ground in pass protection against power.

• CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama: Dippre had just 65 career catches (21 in 2024), but he's strong (32 bench reps), and tested well otherwise at the Combine. Work in progress prospect with some upside.

• Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame: Cross is the son of longtime Giants tight end Howard Cross. He is an undersized defensive tackle, who wins with quickness and athleticism, as you would expect, and he lined up all over, including at the nose, even at around 280 pounds.

• LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse: Allen had a stat line of 228-1,021-16 for Syracuse in 2024. Low YPC averages of 4.5 in 2024 and 4.3 in 2023. His appeal is as a receiver, as he had 64 catches for 521 yards and 4 TDs in 2024. He had an in-person visit with the Eagles, as a local guy.

• Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State: Hassanein is a late bloomer from Egypt who is relatively new to the sport, having only played two years of high school football. He is a power rusher who had 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 9.5 sacks in 2024. Those are good numbers particularly for a guy who lacks an extensive pass rush repertoire.

• Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina: Sanders had a great season in 2022, when he had 222 caries for 1,443 yards (6.5 YPC) and 10 TDs, but has battled injuries since.

