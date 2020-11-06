Republican Timothy L. DeFoor defeats Democrat Nina Ahmad for Pennsylvania Auditor General

November 06, 2020
Republican Timothy L. DeFoor defeated Democratic opponent Nina Ahmad in the race for Pennsylvania's auditor general, making him the first person of color to be elected as a row officer.
The Associated Press called the race Friday morning. DeFoor had garnered 49.92% of the vote to Ahmad's 45.88%, with 92% of the expected vote counted.
Ahmad, 61, formerly was a Philadelphia deputy mayor under Jim Kenney. She previously ran for lt. governor in 2018 and lost to John Fetterman.
DeFoor previously worked as a state fraud investigator for the Pennsylvania Inspector General's office. His campaign focused on issues of boosting the economy by creating jobs and protecting taxpayers.
He will be the first Republican auditor general in 24 years and the second in 60 years.
Either DeFoor, who is Black, or Ahmad, who was born in Bangladesh, would have become the state's first elected row officer of color. DeFoor will hold the honor when he is sworn into office.
DeFoor will replace former two-term Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. DePasquale, a Democrat, lost to Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who was elected for a fifth term. The AP called the race Thursday night.
The position of auditor general is one of three row officer titles being decided during Pennsylvania's 2020 general election, alongside races for attorney general and state treasurer.
