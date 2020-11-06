Republican Timothy L. DeFoor defeats Democrat Nina Ahmad for Pennsylvania Auditor General

Republican Timothy L. DeFoor defeated Democratic opponent Nina Ahmad in the race for Pennsylvania's auditor general, making him the first person of color to be elected as a row officer.

The Associated Press called the race Friday morning. DeFoor had garnered 49.92% of the vote to Ahmad's 45.88%, with 92% of the expected vote counted.

DeFoor, 58, is currently the Dauphin County controller. In that role, he advocated for transparency in public contracts and created the county's first audit division. Ahmad, 61, formerly was a Philadelphia deputy mayor under Jim Kenney. She previously ran for lt. governor in 2018 and lost to John Fetterman. DeFoor previously worked as a state fraud investigator for the Pennsylvania Inspector General's office. His campaign focused on issues of boosting the economy by creating jobs and protecting taxpayers. He will be the first Republican auditor general in 24 years and the second in 60 years.

