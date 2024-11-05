More News:

November 05, 2024

Here are all the races we're watching on election night 2024

As votes get counted of president, U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and Pennsylvania's state elections, the totals will be updated in this article.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
2024 Election Results
2024 general election coverage Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal; USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's a look at the races affecting the Philadelphia region in the 2024 election.

Voting on Election Day ends at 8 p.m. in in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As results begin to funnel in, we'll be reporting updated numbers in many of the local, state and national races affecting the Philadelphia region.

Below are the results of all the races PhillyVoice is following on election night. When the Associated Press projects a winner in an election, that will be noted next to the candidates name with a green check mark. All election results remain unofficial until certified by the state and federal governments.

U.S. Presidential Election Results | Pennsylvania and New Jersey



U.S. Senate Election | Pennsylvania

Insert description here



U.S. Senate Election | New Jersey

Insert description here



U.S. House Election | Pennsylvania – 1st District



U.S. House Election | Pennsylvania – 2nd District



U.S. House Election | Pennsylvania – 4th District



U.S. House Election | Pennsylvania – 5th District



U.S. House Election | Pennsylvania – 6th District



U.S. House Election | Pennsylvania – 7th District



U.S. House Election | New Jersey – 1st District



U.S. House Election | New Jersey – 2nd District



U.S. House Election | New Jersey – 3rd District



Pennsylvania State Senate | Contested Races



Pennsylvania State House | Contested Races



Pennsylvania Attorney General



Pennsylvania Auditor General



Pennsylvania Treasurer


Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2024 Election Results Philadelphia President Nj House of Representatives New Jersey Senate Congress Election Presidential Election Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's $1 million giveaways

Elon Musk Lawsuit

Adult Health

Philly's soda tax may improve the city's obesity rate – in time, Penn study says

Soda Tax Obesity

Food & Drink

After poking fun at Philly, Zaxbys now plans to expand here

zaxbys philadelphia south jersey

Sixers

Joel Embiid suspended for three games for shoving reporter

Joel Embiid Suspension

Fitness

Sly Fox Brewing welcomes bikers back to its muddy, hilly cyclocross course

Sly Fox Cyclocross

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved