Here are all the races we're watching on election night 2024

Voting on Election Day ends at 8 p.m. in in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As results begin to funnel in, we'll be reporting updated numbers in many of the local, state and national races affecting the Philadelphia region.

Below are the results of all the races PhillyVoice is following on election night. When the Associated Press projects a winner in an election, that will be noted next to the candidates name with a green check mark. All election results remain unofficial until certified by the state and federal governments.









Insert description here









Insert description here



















































































































